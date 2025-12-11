Rebuilding The Pelicans Around Derik Queen; Trading 3 Stars Including Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans have been among the most underwhelming teams early in the 2025-26 season. Despite their poor record, however, they seem to have found a gem in the form of Derik Queen.

The Pelicans’ rookie center has been a phenomenal find in this year’s draft. While boasting tremendous skill, drawing comparisons to Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, Queen could be considered a talent worth building around.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons noted Derik Queen’s potential in a recent podcast episode, saying, “He’s got just this extra competitive side. He’s a really interesting offensive player. He’s kind of moved into this one-of-one zone of players who are like, I’m not seeing that anywhere else. I don’t know what he is. He might be a sieve defensively, and might not be able to win with him, but offensively, he’s fascinating.”



Given that the Pelicans are placed at the bottom of the West, a roster overhaul seems imminent. But considering Derik Queen’s talent, the Pelicans may see some benefit in restructuring their core to make him the franchise cornerstone.

Keeping this approach in mind, we present the framework of trades that would enable the Pelicans to bring in the necessary assets to plan a rebuild.

Send Zion Williamson To The Pistons

Proposed Trade Details

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, 2027 first-round pick

Detroit Pistons Receive: Zion Williamson

Trading Zion Williamson could be a priority for the Pelicans this season. Despite several opportunities to establish himself as a superstar, the forward remains an unreliable asset. With another lower-body injury keeping him sidelined, New Orleans may see merit in offloading him as soon as possible.

The Detroit Pistons have been linked with Williamson in trade rumors before. With the notion of pairing Cade Cunningham with another star drawing some intrigue, and the Pistons’ rise this season, this trade proposal could help Detroit cement its status as a contender.

While this trade could help Detroit become a more formidable unit, it also has merit for the Pelicans from a rebuilding perspective. With the acquisition of a first-round pick, Tobias Harris, and Jaden Ivey, New Orleans would be in a solid position moving forward.

Harris may not be considered a regular rotation piece for New Orleans despite averaging 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. But considering his expiring contract worth $26.6 million, the Pelicans may see significant value in acquiring him.

Similarly, Ivey may not emerge as a solid roster piece, primarily due to the role clash with Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole. Since he is on an expiring contract worth $10.0 million, however, New Orleans could benefit from the additional cap flexibility next summer by trading for him.

The Pelicans Acquire Solid Assets In Exchange For Herb Jones

Proposed Trade Details

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Moses Moody, 2028 first-round pick

Golden State Warriors Receive: Herb Jones

Herb Jones may also find himself on the way out in the event of a rebuild. While noting the Golden State Warriors‘ interest in trading for him, primarily to bolster their defense, the Pelicans could capitalize on this situation to bring in some valuable assets.

In this scenario, acquiring Moses Moody and a first-round pick could prove to be quite a steal for New Orleans.

Moody has emerged as a reliable two-way player for the Warriors. While already possessing solid defensive instincts, the 24-year-old guard has developed his offensive game, asserting himself as a multi-level scorer.

Moody is averaging 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game this season, while shooting 40.6% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range. Given the potential to emerge as a significant contributor, Moody could be especially effective when paired with a playmaking center like Derik Queen.

The Pelicans Finally Offload Dejounte Murray

Proposed Trade Details

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Miles Bridges, Tidjane Salaun, 2026 second-round pick

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray could be among the veterans on the Pelicans’ roster who could be on the trade block this month.

Facilitating a trade for Dejounte Murray is extremely challenging. Having missed a significant portion of last season with an Achilles injury, and with three years left on his $86.3 million contract, not many teams would be willing to acquire him.

While a gifted two-way player when healthy, Murray’s recurring injuries have made him a difficult asset to trade. In this regard, a team such as the Charlotte Hornets, which is also looking to part with some of its players, may emerge as an ideal trade destination.

For the Pelicans, acquiring Miles Bridges, along with a second-round pick, has some benefits.

Bridges is also likely to be on the trade block this month, making him easier to trade for. Considering his averages of 21.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season, he could be a valuable short-term addition before his contract expires in two years.

Although New Orleans would also be adding Tidjane Salaun in this deal, given his averages of 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season, he may not earn significant playing time in the rotation.

Overall, this particular trade is a means for New Orleans to add a draft pick and future cap flexibility while offloading a negative asset.

Is It Time For The Pelicans To Commit To A Rebuild?

At 3-22 on the season, the New Orleans Pelicans possess the worst record in the league at the moment. Considering how early it is in the season, a case could still be made about an opportunity to turn things around. However, given the team’s performance, a rebuild may be in New Orleans’ best interests.

Players such as Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray don’t appear to be reliable enough to carry the franchise forward, despite their talent. With a new generation of young players showing more potential, it could prove more worthwhile to invest in their development at this stage.