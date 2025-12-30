Jaylen Brown Shares His All-Time Celtics Starting 5; Snubs Teammate Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics are the most successful franchise in NBA history, having won a record 18 championships. The Celtics have had many iconic players suit up for them over the years, so it’s a tough task to create their all-time starting five. Celtics star Jaylen Brown tried his hand at it on his Twitch stream, and he came up with an interesting one.

“So at the five, I’mma go Bill Russell,” Brown began. “Why? Bill Russell was a great defender. He was a great rebounder, ran the floor well, and he was an energy, hustle guy. He just brought energy to the game, and he was a winner. I shouldn’t have to explain it, but anytime you playing with a winner, I don’t care what their skillset is, I’m going with them because they’re gonna figure out how to get it done.

“Outside of just your skill level, there’s intangibles,” Brown said. “Intangibles is your grit, your will to win, how you handle adversity, your leadership ability. Bill Russell is the top of the top. Rest in peace to Bill. I’m going with him at my five all day long.

“Then I’m going with [Kevin Garnett],” Brown stated. “KG is probably my favourite Celtic of all time. I love the intensity that KG has always brought to the game. He just plays the game with a fire and a rage that I resonate with. It ain’t no friends, it’s war, it’s smoke. Ain’t no, ‘How’s it going? How are the kids?’ KG played the game like, man, f*** you. And I respect that. Cause I feel when I go out there, especially during playoff time, it’s war. Ain’t no smiling, ain’t no laughing. It’s win or die.

“Then I gotta go with Larry Legend at my three,” Brown continued. “Larry [Bird], one, his shooting ability, space the floor, his ability to pass. Larry [is] just one of the GOATs. Confident, wasn’t afraid of nobody, he getting in fights, punching people in the face. He wasn’t afraid of nothing.

“And at my two, I’m going Paul [Pierce],” Brown added. “Another GOAT, another fearless, we’ll go at whoever, we’ll play both sides of the ball, guard your best player, and then go out and score 25 to 30 points on you. So I got all dogs.

“At the one, Rondo’s just the ultimate PG,” Brown said. “Knows the game, thinks the game. Just a coach on the floor… A traditional point guard, knows how to get everybody to the ball, runs the show. We don’t have point guards like Rondo in our league no more. We got more guys that just looking to get their own. But Rondo was one of the last of a dying breed. And he was a dog. So I got all dogs in my Celtics starting five.”

That is an impressive lineup.

We start with late-great Bill Russell, who won an NBA record 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Celtics. To go with those titles, Russell was also named MVP five times and made 11 All-NBA and one All-Defensive teams. The defensive team and Finals MVP award were only introduced in his final season, in case you were wondering about that.

Kevin Garnett joins Russell in that frontcourt, and he won a title and DPOY in six seasons with the Celtics. Garnett also made five All-Star, one All-NBA, and four All-Defensive teams in those six years.

The iconic Larry Bird slots in at small forward. Bird won three titles, two Finals MVPs, and three MVPs in 13 seasons with the Celtics. He made 12 All-Star, 10 All-NBA, and three All-Defensive teams as well.

Paul Pierce got the nod at shooting guard, and he won a title in 15 seasons with the Celtics. Pierce was named Finals MVP for his role in that triumph in 2008, too. Along with these, he made 10 All-Star and four All-NBA teams.

Lastly, we get to Rajon Rondo at point guard. Rondo spent eight and a half seasons with the Celtics and won a title. He made four All-Star, one All-NBA, and four All-Defensive teams during that time.

They are all great, but, of course, with a team like the Celtics, there are inevitably going to be plenty of worthy players who get snubbed. Brown’s current teammate, Jayson Tatum, is someone who you could argue has a case to get in. The likes of John Havlicek and Bob Cousy have strong arguments as well. Brown himself might have a case if he can win another title or two.