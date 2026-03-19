Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Chicago Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center on Thursday, with tip-off set for 7:00 PM EST.

On paper, this looks like a mismatch in the standings. Chicago sits 12th in the East at 28-41 with a 17-19 home record, while Cleveland holds the 4th seed at 42-27, with a 20-14 away record, and is still pushing to climb higher.

Chicago enters after a heavy 139-109 loss to the Raptors. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games and are drifting out of the play-in race, sitting seven games behind the 10th seed with only 13 games left.

Cleveland, on the other hand, just beat the Bucks 123-118 and is 5-5 in their last 10. They are locked in a tight race, just 2.5 games behind the 3rd seed and 2.5 ahead of the 5th, which makes every game matter.

Chicago’s offense revolves heavily around Josh Giddey right now, and he has been on a strong run. He is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists, consistently flirting with triple-doubles and controlling the pace. Alongside him, Matas Buzelis has emerged as a reliable scoring option, putting up 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, providing size and versatility.

Cleveland’s biggest storyline centers around Donovan Mitchell, who is listed as questionable with a left eye contusion. If he plays, Cleveland’s offense runs at a different level. He is averaging 28.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists and remains their primary shot creator. If he sits, the responsibility shifts more toward James Harden, who has averaged 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists since arriving at the deadline, giving Cleveland another playmaking layer.

The Bulls have quietly won the season series 2-1 so far, and that adds a layer of urgency for Cleveland to avoid dropping another one.

Injury Report

Bulls

Zach Collins: Out (Right toe surgery)

Noe Essengue: Out (Left shoulder surgery)

Jaden Ivery: Out ( Left patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Issac Okoro: Out (Right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Anfernee Simons: Out (Left Ulnar styloid fracture)

Yuki Kawamura: Out (G-League)

Mac McClung: Out (G-League)

Collin Sexton: Probable (Left fibular head contusion)

Jalen Smith: Questionable (Right calf strain)

Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen: Out (Right knee tendonitis)

Craig Porter Jr.: Out (Left groin strain)

Tyrese Proctor: Out (Right quadricep strain)

Olivier Sarr: Out (G-League)

Donovan Mitchell: Questionable (Left eye contusion)

How The Bulls Have The Advantage?

The Bulls enter this matchup as a middle-tier team, and the numbers back that up. They rank 25th in offensive rating and 23rd in defensive rating, which places them near the bottom on both ends. Those figures highlight a group that struggles to generate efficient scoring while also failing to consistently get stops. Still, there are areas where they hold an edge.

At home, their defensive rating improves from 23rd to 20th. That jump shows better energy and execution in their own building. The Bulls also play with volume. They take the 10th most field goal attempts in the league and convert the 11th most, which keeps their scoring afloat despite poor efficiency.

Their three-point shooting stands out as a real strength. They rank seventh in attempts and seventh in makes, while also sitting eighth in percentage. This combination gives them a reliable scoring outlet. If those shots fall at a high rate, they stay competitive against stronger teams.

Rebounding is another key advantage. The Bulls rank third in defensive rebounding, which limits second-chance opportunities for opponents. They also move the ball well, ranking fifth in assists. That level of ball movement helps them create cleaner looks and avoid stagnant possessions.

How The Cavaliers Have The Advantage?

In contrast, the Cavaliers come in as the more complete and efficient team. They rank fifth in offensive rating, 14th in defensive rating, and sixth in net rating. Those numbers reflect a balanced squad that performs well on both ends.

Cleveland’s scoring output is among the best in the league. They rank third in points per game, showing their ability to put up points quickly. They take the third most field goal attempts and make the fifth most, which points to both volume and efficiency.

From beyond the arc, they remain strong. The Cavaliers rank seventh in three-point attempts and sixth in three-point makes. They also rank 11th in offensive rebounding, giving them extra possessions, and ninth in assists, showing solid ball movement across the roster.

X-Factors

The X-factors shape how this game swings, especially if the main rotations cancel each other out.

For the Bulls, Collin Sexton sets the tone with 16.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. He attacks the paint and forces defenders to collapse, which creates space for shooters. His role stays scoring-heavy, so his shot selection matters. If he stays efficient and picks his moments, Chicago’s offense looks more stable.

Tre Jones adds control with 12.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. He runs the offense and keeps the ball moving, which fits a team ranked fifth in assists. His decision-making reduces empty possessions. If he limits turnovers and finds open teammates, the Bulls maintain rhythm against a fast-scoring Cleveland side.

Jalen Smith contributes inside with 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He supports Chicago’s third-ranked defensive rebounding and adds second-chance scoring. His impact comes from physical play in the paint. If he controls the glass and finishes inside, the Bulls gain extra possessions.

For the Cavaliers, Evan Mobley leads the X-factor group with 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks. He affects both ends. Offensively, he scores within the flow. Defensively, he protects the rim and alters shots. His presence forces tougher attempts and shifts momentum.

Max Strus brings balance with 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He stretches the floor with perimeter shooting and adds strong rebounding for his position. His activity helps Cleveland maintain spacing and secure possessions. If he hits early shots, the defense opens up.

Sam Merrill adds scoring punch off the bench with 12.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. He spaces the floor and punishes defensive lapses. His role centers on quick scoring bursts. If he finds rhythm, Cleveland builds separation during second-unit minutes.

Jaylon Tyson rounds out the group with 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He provides steady production without needing high usage. His ability to contribute across scoring, rebounding, and passing helps Cleveland maintain balance through rotations.

These X-factors show the gap in depth. Chicago depends on key players exceeding expectations, while Cleveland gets consistent production across multiple contributors.

Prediction

The gap between the two teams shows in consistency. Cleveland produces at a high level across all four quarters, while Chicago depends on specific strengths, clicking at the same time.

Prediction: Bulls 109, Cavaliers 121