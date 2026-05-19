Jeff Teague Says He’d Score 100 Points In A WNBA Game: “I’d Have Wilt Numbers”

Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague has made a bold claim about what he could do if he played in a WNBA game.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague (0) dribbles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 97-94.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The NBA is one of the biggest supporters of the WNBA, with players actively promoting the women’s league as it’s grown in popularity over the years. However, most NBA players still scoff at comparisons between the stars of the WNBA and average players in the NBA, with most former players often making bold claims when asked about how they’d perform in the WNBA.

Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague spoke about the same in the recent episode of the ‘Club 502 Podcast,’ claiming he’d score 100 points if he played in the WNBA, even if he matched up against the league’s four-time MVP A’ja Wilson.

“I’d have Wilt Chamberlain numbers. I’d score a 100. I’m playing the whole game, every second. I’d score 100 points… No disrespect to them, but I’m 215, bro. A’ja Wilson probably weighs 200, s–t I doubt that she probably weighs about 170. A’ja is getting 46, and this is no disrespect, you are cold. They can’t check her; they damn sure can’t check me. 100 ball.”

Jeff Teague averaged 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over his NBA career and was a one-time All-Star. As a 6’3″ guard who weighed in at 195 pounds during his final season in the NBA, Teague would have a material physical edge over most players in the WNBA. Wilson would match his height and weight, but she is a frontcourt star in the WNBA, while Teague was a small guard in the NBA.

Teague’s ability as a ball-handler and his athleticism would give him a huge advantage in a five-on-five NBA game. He’d be one of the tallest players on the court and still be a point guard, giving him the sort of athletic edge that is extremely hard to overcome. The gap between NBA and WNBA players in terms of athleticism, explosiveness, speed, and verticality ultimately creates the biggest difference.

With Teague being a 12-year NBA veteran, he isn’t just an average hoops player hoping to compete against the best in the WNBA. WNBA players would have a clear edge over the regular Joe playing basketball because of how skilled they are.

With Jeff Teague being able to match them in skill and having a clear physical advantage over them, it’s not unrealistic for him to say he would score 100 points if he played every single minute and refused to pass the ball.

A player like Wilson, with her skill and sharpness, could have success against Teague in specific plays, but it’s hard to imagine that can be sustained over an entire game or even a quarter.

While the answer to these debates is obvious, it shouldn’t understate the actual skill level of WNBA players. Teague was an NBA All-Star for a reason, and most players with the skill to be an All-Star in the NBA would be incredible when playing in the WNBA against those opponents and with the smaller basketball they use.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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