Michael Jordan’s Savage Response To A Man Who Bragged He Had A Ferrari Like Him

Michael Jordan had the perfect response.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Michael Jordan’s Savage Response To A Man Who Bragged He Had A Ferrari Like Him
Credit: Fadeaway World

Actor and comedian Tommy Davidson has been friends with Michael Jordan for years now, and he shared a hilarious story about the Chicago Bulls icon during an appearance on The Art Of Dialogue podcast. Davidson recounted Jordan brilliantly shutting down a man who was bragging about his wealth.

“It was all these NBA players sitting around at a restaurant,” Davidson said. “And it was like one of these, just a regular dude, but he had money. You could tell he probably was a sack boy or whatever. And he was talking, trying to get in the conversation with everybody. And he told, ‘I got the same thing Michael Jordan got now.’… I got this. I got that. I got this. I got that. I got a Ferrari. I got one.

“And Michael said, ‘Yeah, but you had to pay for yours then,'” Davidson continued. “… It was like that song. Remember that song Rocket… Like he shut it down. He said, ‘Yeah, but you got to pay for yours, right?’ Come on now.”

That was savage. Here is a reminder not to flex if you ever cross paths with Jordan, as it likely won’t end well. You might have a lot of money, but you’re not Michael Jordan. This individual here didn’t have much to say after that, and to be fair, there really isn’t much you can say.

The man can take solace, though, knowing he isn’t the only one to have been shut down in this fashion by Jordan. Sam Smith documented an interesting interaction between Jordan and fellow Hall of Famer Gary Payton in 1990 in his book, “The Jordan Rules.”

“The Bulls had played Seattle three times during the exhibition season, winning two. In the one loss, brash SuperSonics rookie guard Gary Payton had played well, and told USA Today’s Peter Vecsey that he could defend anyone, including Jordan. Later that night the two met by chance at a Seattle nightclub and Payton began to taunt Jordan: ‘I’ve got my millions and I’m buying my Ferraris and Testarossas, too.’ ‘No problem,’ said Jordan. ‘I get them for free.’”

You’re unlikely to win a trash-talking battle with Jordan. He had mastered the art.

As for the cars, Jordan has owned a fair few Ferraris over the years. His collection included a 1992 Ferrari 512 TR, a Ferrari 550 Maranello, a Ferrari 488 Pista, and a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano. Jordan had reportedly paid $212,000 for the 512 TR, so he didn’t get all of them for free.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Magic Head Coaching Finalists Revealed: Billy Donovan Leads Against Unexpected Contender
Next Article Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images 3 Crucial Adjustments The Thunder Must Make To Win Game 2 Against The Spurs
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like