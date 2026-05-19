Michael Jordan’s Savage Response To A Man Who Bragged He Had A Ferrari Like Him

Actor and comedian Tommy Davidson has been friends with Michael Jordan for years now, and he shared a hilarious story about the Chicago Bulls icon during an appearance on The Art Of Dialogue podcast. Davidson recounted Jordan brilliantly shutting down a man who was bragging about his wealth.

“It was all these NBA players sitting around at a restaurant,” Davidson said. “And it was like one of these, just a regular dude, but he had money. You could tell he probably was a sack boy or whatever. And he was talking, trying to get in the conversation with everybody. And he told, ‘I got the same thing Michael Jordan got now.’… I got this. I got that. I got this. I got that. I got a Ferrari. I got one.

“And Michael said, ‘Yeah, but you had to pay for yours then,'” Davidson continued. “… It was like that song. Remember that song Rocket… Like he shut it down. He said, ‘Yeah, but you got to pay for yours, right?’ Come on now.”

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That was savage. Here is a reminder not to flex if you ever cross paths with Jordan, as it likely won’t end well. You might have a lot of money, but you’re not Michael Jordan. This individual here didn’t have much to say after that, and to be fair, there really isn’t much you can say.

The man can take solace, though, knowing he isn’t the only one to have been shut down in this fashion by Jordan. Sam Smith documented an interesting interaction between Jordan and fellow Hall of Famer Gary Payton in 1990 in his book, “The Jordan Rules.”

“The Bulls had played Seattle three times during the exhibition season, winning two. In the one loss, brash SuperSonics rookie guard Gary Payton had played well, and told USA Today’s Peter Vecsey that he could defend anyone, including Jordan. Later that night the two met by chance at a Seattle nightclub and Payton began to taunt Jordan: ‘I’ve got my millions and I’m buying my Ferraris and Testarossas, too.’ ‘No problem,’ said Jordan. ‘I get them for free.’”

You’re unlikely to win a trash-talking battle with Jordan. He had mastered the art.

As for the cars, Jordan has owned a fair few Ferraris over the years. His collection included a 1992 Ferrari 512 TR, a Ferrari 550 Maranello, a Ferrari 488 Pista, and a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano. Jordan had reportedly paid $212,000 for the 512 TR, so he didn’t get all of them for free.