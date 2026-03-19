A’ja Wilson Will Become The First WNBA Player To Receive The New $1.4M Supermax Deal

With the WNBA finally amending its CBA, A'ja Wilson will become the first player to sign a supermax contract.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Aces center A'ja Wilson brings the ball up court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Sky at Wintrust Arena
Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In a monumental decision, the WNBA has opted to make some drastic changes to its collective bargaining agreement (CBA). With salary caps being raised and the new contract stipulations being set, Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson will become the first WNBA player to sign a $1.4 million supermax deal.

Given that Wilson was on a two-year, $398,422 deal, worth less than $200,000 per year, the Aces superstar is due for a massive pay rise.

Wilson reportedly plans to re-sign with the Las Vegas Aces this month, and with the updated CBA, the Aces superstar is eligible for a two-year, $1.4 million contract, ensuring that she will earn approximately $700,000 annually.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the initial updates regarding the WNBA’s CBA on X, tweeting:

“Details of a landmark WNBA collective bargaining agreement, per ESPN sources: – New salary cap starting at $7 million, up from $1.5 million. Average revenue share of nearly 20% across deals. Supermax starting at $1.4M. Average salary in the range of $600K, minimum above $300K.”

To put things into perspective, since being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, A’ja Wilson has earned roughly $1.03 million over the course of eight years in the league, excluding her six-year shoe deal with Nike.

Considering that she could double this amount in the span of just two years, it is safe to say that the WNBA has enjoyed meaningful growth in the past few years.

This is a major step forward for the WNBA and its players, who are more likely to receive greater compensation from the new CBA. On that note, A’ja Wilson will be the first to reap the rewards from it.

 

A’ja Wilson Deserves A Supermax Deal

While there are several immensely talented players in the WNBA, including the likes of Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, and Breanna Stewart, it can be argued that, at this point, A’ja Wilson deserves a supermax contract the most.

Wilson has been nothing short of spectacular for the Las Vegas Aces. In her rookie season, Wilson averaged 20.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Although the Aces ended the season with a 14-20 record, Wilson positioned herself as a rising star in the league, winning ROTY that season and finishing seventh in voting for the MVP award.

Since then, A’ja Wilson has carved out one of the most impressive careers in WNBA history. In just eight seasons, Wilson has earned seven All-Star selections, six All-WNBA selections, five All-Defensive honors, four blocks titles, one scoring title, four MVP awards, and three WNBA titles, with two Finals MVPs to go with it.

Last year, Wilson was particularly remarkable, becoming the first player to win the championship, MVP, Finals MVP, and DPOY in the same season. As one of the best players in league history, it is only fair to reward her for her contributions.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Alperen Sengun Fires A Shot At Lakers; Says They Got Lucky Despite Luka Doncic's Masterclass Alperen Sengun Fires A Shot At Lakers; Says They Got Lucky Despite Luka Doncic’s Masterclass
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like