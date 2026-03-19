A’ja Wilson Will Become The First WNBA Player To Receive The New $1.4M Supermax Deal

In a monumental decision, the WNBA has opted to make some drastic changes to its collective bargaining agreement (CBA). With salary caps being raised and the new contract stipulations being set, Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson will become the first WNBA player to sign a $1.4 million supermax deal.

Given that Wilson was on a two-year, $398,422 deal, worth less than $200,000 per year, the Aces superstar is due for a massive pay rise.

Wilson reportedly plans to re-sign with the Las Vegas Aces this month, and with the updated CBA, the Aces superstar is eligible for a two-year, $1.4 million contract, ensuring that she will earn approximately $700,000 annually.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the initial updates regarding the WNBA’s CBA on X, tweeting:

“Details of a landmark WNBA collective bargaining agreement, per ESPN sources: – New salary cap starting at $7 million, up from $1.5 million. Average revenue share of nearly 20% across deals. Supermax starting at $1.4M. Average salary in the range of $600K, minimum above $300K.”

To put things into perspective, since being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, A’ja Wilson has earned roughly $1.03 million over the course of eight years in the league, excluding her six-year shoe deal with Nike.

Considering that she could double this amount in the span of just two years, it is safe to say that the WNBA has enjoyed meaningful growth in the past few years.

This is a major step forward for the WNBA and its players, who are more likely to receive greater compensation from the new CBA. On that note, A’ja Wilson will be the first to reap the rewards from it.

A’ja Wilson Deserves A Supermax Deal

While there are several immensely talented players in the WNBA, including the likes of Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, and Breanna Stewart, it can be argued that, at this point, A’ja Wilson deserves a supermax contract the most.

Wilson has been nothing short of spectacular for the Las Vegas Aces. In her rookie season, Wilson averaged 20.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Although the Aces ended the season with a 14-20 record, Wilson positioned herself as a rising star in the league, winning ROTY that season and finishing seventh in voting for the MVP award.

Since then, A’ja Wilson has carved out one of the most impressive careers in WNBA history. In just eight seasons, Wilson has earned seven All-Star selections, six All-WNBA selections, five All-Defensive honors, four blocks titles, one scoring title, four MVP awards, and three WNBA titles, with two Finals MVPs to go with it.

Last year, Wilson was particularly remarkable, becoming the first player to win the championship, MVP, Finals MVP, and DPOY in the same season. As one of the best players in league history, it is only fair to reward her for her contributions.