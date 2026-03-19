Magic Johnson Opens Up On Why Lakers Are Contenders In The Western Conference

While the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like a formidable team at different stages of the regular season, they haven’t consistently been a threat in the West. Now, coming off a 124-116 win over the Houston Rockets, Lakers legend Magic Johnson is certain that the Lakers are title contenders.

Following the result of the back-to-back win against the Rockets, Magic Johnson took to X to share why he believes the Lakers are contenders.

“In the last week, the Lakers have beaten three playoff teams – Denver, Minnesota, and Houston twice!” he tweeted.

“The Lakers are contenders in the West because of their outstanding improvement on defense,” Johnson continued. “It’s been a total team effort, starting with man-to-man defense, and their rotations and communication have been excellent. It says a lot about the great job JJ Redick is doing! The Lakers are the most exciting team to watch in the NBA!”

The recent stretch of games has revealed a completely different side of the Lakers. Although the team was routinely criticized for its poor defensive execution, as Magic Johnson mentioned, the Purple and Gold have shown tangible improvement.

Although they post a defensive rating of 115.7 (20th in the NBA) for the season, over the last 10 games, this has improved to 110.8 (8th in the NBA).

Considering that they restricted a team like the Rockets, which averages 113.8 points per game this season, to just 104 points over their last two meetings, the Lakers have certainly tightened up on the defensive end.

The Purple and Gold’s improved defensive effort has seen them rise to 44-25 on the season. With a 9-1 record over the last 10 games, the Lakers are on a roll.

Magic Johnson Praises Luka Doncic’s Performance

Many players can be credited with the Lakers’ latest surge. LeBron James‘ willingness to sacrifice his role for the team has certainly been a huge factor. However, in light of Wednesday night’s performance, Magic Johnson had nothing but praise for Luka Doncic.

“Lakers’ Luka Doncic put on a show tonight with 40 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds in their 124-116 win over the Houston Rockets!” Johnson shared. “He had help from LeBron James, who had three incredible dunks and finished with 30 points – extending their winning streak to seven.”

The Lakers’ superstar pair wreaked havoc on the Rockets’ defense on Wednesday night. While James notched an incredibly efficient 30 points (13-14 FG) for the game, Doncic matched it with an awe-inspiring performance of 40 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.

Over the last 10 games, Luka Doncic has looked nigh unstoppable. Despite ongoing personal challenges, the superstar is averaging 34.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game. With nine consecutive games scoring 30+ points, Doncic is undoubtedly in top form.

With the Lakers strengthening their claim on third place in the West, Magic Johnson is well within his rights to hail L.A. as a title contender. However, with a difficult road trip ahead of them, including a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on March 23, the Purple and Gold are sure to be tested.