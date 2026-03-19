Hornets vs. Magic Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Charlotte Hornets host the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center on Thursday, March 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Hornets are 35-34 and ninth in the East with a 15-17 home record, while the Magic are 38-30 and sixth in the East with a 16-16 road record.

The Hornets are coming off a convincing 136-106 win over the Miami Heat, while the Magic are coming off a 113-108 loss to the OKC Thunder. The last meeting between these teams came on January 22, 2026, with the Hornets emerging 124-97 winners and a 2-1 season-series lead.

The Hornets are led by LaMelo Ball, who’s averaging 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists this season. Kon Knueppel has had a breakout rookie season, averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 43.7% three-point shooting while shattering Stephen Curry’s rookie three-point record.

The Magic will hope Paolo Banchero’s recent form continues, averaging 22.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over the season. Desmond Bane is averaging 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 39.1% from three in his first season with the franchise.

Both teams need this win to solidify their playoff hopes, as this promises to be an entertaining and competitive affair between two scrappy teams.

Injury Report

Hornets

Tidjane Salaun: Out (calf)

Magic

Jonathan Isaac: Out (left knee sprain)

Anthony Black: Out (abdomen)

Franz Wagner: Out (ankle)

Why The Hornets Have The Advantage

The Hornets have been one of the best teams in the NBA since the turn of the new year, going 24-12 in their 36 games since January 2026. This has allowed them to climb out of the bottom of the East and challenge for the No. 6 seed, sitting just 3.5 games behind the Magic, who they’ll be motivated to beat.

Hornets are the best three-point shooting team in the NBA this season, leading all 30 teams with 1,111 makes over the course of the season at a 37.8% rate, which is third-best in the NBA. They’re also the third-best in free-throw shooting (81.9 FT%) and second-chance points (17.4 per game). The Hornets can also look to attack Orlando’s turnover-prone offense to attack them in transition.

Although they’re just sixth in rebounds per game, they’re fifth in total rebounds (3,183), showing that this is a team that’ll shoot at a high clip and then grab their misses to make sure they generate even more opportunities.

They have the sixth-best offensive rating (118.5) in the NBA, comprehensively proving they’re elite offensively. With them having a 114.9 defensive rating (15th-best in the NBA), they have a decent 3.6 net rating on the season, which is better than Orlando’s and shows Charlotte has a decisive advantage in this matchup.

Why The Magic Have The Advantage

The Magic have been a middling team all season, but their defense has been among the best in the league all year. They have the eighth-best defensive rating in the NBA with multiple versatile defensive pieces who could match up very well with the Hornets. Even with their offense at times getting stuck, they keep themselves competitive by employing hard defense for 48 minutes, which wears opponents down.

As a result, the Magic have the second-most clutch wins in the NBA this season with 23. If they can keep a game close enough, their half-court stability wins out more often than not, as it ensures offensive units have to scramble to find scoring opportunities.

The Magic are much-better at forcing steals with 8.6 per game, compared to the Hornets ranking 29th in the NBA with 4.6 steals per game. This is a huge boost given the Magic have a top-10 transition offense in the NBA, which generates 1.15 points per possession. The Magic are also slightly better rim protectors with 5.0 blocks per game compared to the Hornets’ 4.6 per game

These might be slight advantages, but they are advantages nonetheless that the Magic will have to rely on to overcome Charlotte’s offensive advantage.

X-Factors

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season, proving to be a valuable player for the Hornets after injuries impacted his first two seasons in the NBA. He is the perfect complement to Ball as an effective scorer who can also be the second option on offense with the ball in his hands. His defensive impact has also been underrated, coming into this game with an individual 114.1 defensive rating.

Coby White hasn’t had a huge impact since joining the Hornets in February, averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 9 games. However, his recent form has been encouraging, averaging 21.0 points in the last two games. His on-ball scoring ability has made the Hornets offense even more dangerous, as he can create for himself and others at a high-level, lightening the load on LaMelo.

With Franz Wagner and Anthony Black out with injury, the Magic will need Jalen Suggs to have a big night. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season. He can be a key difference-maker on both ends, as he has the defensive prowess to make it a hard night for LaMelo Ball. If he can provide reliable offense, his two-way impact might be a big headache for Charlotte to overcome.

Jevon Carter has averaged 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 16 games since joining the Magic in February. He’s been a key bench contributor in Black’s absence, holding his own offensively while providing strong POA defense. This skillset gives them a strong chance at disrupting the Hornets’ free-flowing offensive rhythm.

Prediction

It’s hard not to pick the Hornets to emerge from this game with the win. While the Magic are capable of making every game a rock fight with their defensive efficiency, the Hornets can counteract that perfectly with their unpredictable offense. There are also two glaring holes in the Magic’s starting lineup with Wagner and Black missing. Given the stakes at play and the general form of both teams, the Hornets should be able to inch closer to the playoffs by improving their record with a win here.