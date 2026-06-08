Donald Trump Gets Booed By Disgruntled Knicks Fans At Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

As the New York Knicks were preparing to host the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Madison Square Garden was also getting ready to greet a special guest. With U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance for the game on Monday night, not only were the stakes higher for the Knicks, but so were the safety measures.

Donald Trump’s arrival had been one of the major talking points going into Game 3. Along with the players, who raised concerns about the inconveniences caused by his attendance, even Knicks fans weren’t too pleased with the news. While some would argue this was excessive, the clips reveal everything.

President Donald Trump was initially expected to have courtside seats for the game. However, for security purposes, reports indicated that he would watch the game from the suite. While understandable, it didn’t necessarily stop Knicks fans from jeering the U.S. President when he appeared on the Jumbotron during the national anthem.

Knicks fans BOO Trump pic.twitter.com/VJH4lbokzL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 9, 2026

The reaction from Knicks fans at MSG seemed extreme enough, but fans on social media only took things up a notch. With many sharing reactions to the clip on X, here are some of the best ones:

“If you’re not courtside, what’s the point of showing up?” noted one user.

“Those boos are going to break the sound barrier,” observed another fan.

“I would’ve paid five grand just to throw a soda at him,” claimed one fan.

“He’s already ruining the vibes,” added another.

“No one wants him there,” chimed in a third.

“He’s trying to make this about himself,” criticized one Knicks fan.

“With any luck, he chokes to death on a hot dog,” commented another.

“P–sy knows not to be courtside,” shared one user.

“America’s top heel in the flesh,” joked another user.

“Biggest W I’ve ever seen from Knicks fans,” praised another.

To say that Donald Trump started getting booed at the arena itself would be misleading. Given the kind of reactions he had garnered simply upon confirming his attendance for the games in New York, seeing his security detail getting booed on the way to MSG was not surprising.

Donald Trump has arrived for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/RfrMQ3d71L — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 9, 2026

Needless to say, Trump isn’t receiving much love from the home crowd, despite being a New Yorker himself.

Adam Silver Defends Donald Trump

Although Donald Trump is effectively being jeered by a majority of fans in attendance for the game, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver could not fathom why fans were opposed to him being there. Before Game 3, Silver addressed the negative outlook toward Trump’s presence at MSG and stated:

“I found out because Jim Dolan invited him to the game, and he said yes. He’s welcome to be here. I think what makes sports so special, especially when there’s so much that divides people, is that it’s something we have in common. We should look for those things we share and build off that.”

“I’ll also say about President Trump,” he continued. “I’ve been with the league for a long time. I ran NBA Entertainment years ago. He did an ‘I Love Kids’ game spot with us. He was a fixture at NBA games at Madison Square Garden. You guys remember, when you played here, back in the old days, he had courtside seats. He was here all the time. He was at drafts. So he’s a genuine Knicks fan.”

Adam Silver makes a noteworthy admission about Donald Trump’s loyalty to the Knicks. However, when noting his absence from MSG for a considerable part of the last few years (before becoming president), it is equally safe to say that the fans’ reactions are not misplaced.

Regardless, Trump’s attendance at Game 3 has been one of the key storylines going into Monday night. With the Knicks having an opportunity to cement a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, the fans will undoubtedly be more invested in seeing their team come out on top.