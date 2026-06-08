Michael Jordan And Derrick Rose Issue Memorial Statements Upon Bulls Veteran Stacey King’s Death

The three-time NBA champion and Chicago Bulls legend, Stacey King, passed away on June 7 at age 59, reportedly from what seems to be a fall in his home in River Forest, Illinois.

After playing for Oklahoma in college, King was drafted sixth overall in the 1989 NBA Draft and was a part of the first three-peat for the Bulls from 1991 to 1993. His teammate, the NBA legend, Michael Jordan, penned down a statement upon finding out that his close friend had passed away.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of Stacey’s passing,” Jordan said. “We shared some special years together as teammates, and he was part of a group that helped define an era of Chicago Bulls basketball. My thoughts are with Stacey’s family, friends, and everyone whose lives he touched.”

After leaving the Bulls derailed his playing career, he returned to become a sports broadcaster in 2006, working in television commentary for the Comcast SportsNet until the channel’s closure in 2024. He then transitioned to the Chicago Sports Network, where he still covered the Bulls’ games.

During his career as a broadcaster, he became close to the former Bulls player, Derrick Rose, as well, who also released a statement after King’s death. Rose wrote it in the form of a poem to express how deeply saddened he was to hear the news.

“Stacey King, your voice became a part of mine, calling moments out that now live beyond time.

When the lights got dim and the crowd moved on, your belief stayed strong and carried on.

You didn’t just call plays, you helped tell my story, from the pain of the struggle to the height of the glory.

So if my name still echoes, if my Rose still grows.

A piece of that garden is yours… I hope you know.”

Not just the two Bulls legends, but also the Reinsdorf family, the owners of the Bulls, issued statements after finding out that the beloved former player was no more.

‘‘Stacey loved being a Bull. You could feel it in everything he did, the way he played, the way he called games, and the way he connected with our fans. He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal. He brought energy and love for the game that came through in every broadcast, helping fans feel connected to our team.”

“Whether it was through a broadcast, a conversation, or a photo with a fan, Stacey made people feel seen and valued. We were fortunate to know him not only as a player and broadcaster, but as a friend. Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better.”

“We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory, and legacy will remain a part of the Chicago Bulls forever,” said Michael Reinsdorf, the president of the Chicago Bulls.

Even the chairman, Jerry Reinsdorf, also wrote a statement to honor King’s contributions to the team and the culture in Chicago.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history. His connection to Chicago, the Bulls, and our fans spanned more than three decades: first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans.”

“We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor, and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.’’

During his time in the NBA, he played for five teams in total: the Bulls, the Timberwolves, the Heat, the Celtics, and the Mavericks. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.8% from the floor in the eight seasons he played.

The Bulls announced that they would also hold a service to honor his memory at a later date. Our prayers go out to King’s family and his other loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.