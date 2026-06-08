6 NBA Players Looking For One Last Chance In The League

Every NBA season, younger and more athletic players enter the league, pushing veterans closer to the exit door. Sometimes the decline is obvious. Sometimes it’s gradual. Either way, age eventually catches up to everyone.

That reality is staring several well-known players in the face heading into the 2026 offseason. Some were former All-Stars. Others were championship contributors. But after diminished roles, decreased production, and uncertain free-agency markets, they may only have one realistic opportunity left.

Here are six NBA veterans who could be looking for one final chance to extend their careers.

1. Russell Westbrook

Current Contract Situation: Free Agent

2025-26 Season Stats: 15.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Russell Westbrook‘s 2025-26 season was another reminder that he can still impact games when given an opportunity. After entering the summer without much interest around the league, he carved out a meaningful role with the Sacramento Kings.

Even in his 18th season, he remained one of the few guards capable of leading an offense and providing crowd-commanding energy. He was one of the team’s leaders in points, rebounds, assists, and steals despite entering the season with limited expectations.

The problem is that NBA teams increasingly prioritize efficiency, shooting, and low-mistake basketball. Westbrook still plays at maximum speed, but the turnovers (3.3 TOV), inconsistent jump shooting (33.8% 3-PT FG), and defensive lapses remain concerns. Contenders often love his energy until the playoffs arrive, when every possession is magnified.

At nearly 38 years old, entering next season, Westbrook may find himself in a familiar position: waiting for injuries, roster openings, or training-camp invites. There is still a role for him somewhere in the league, but the days of guaranteed contracts are over. Let’s see if the future Hall of Famer gets one more job in the NBA.

2. Kyle Lowry

Current Contract Situation: Free Agent

2025-26 Season Stats: 1.2 PPG, 0.6 RPG, 0.8 APG, 0.1 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Few players have squeezed more out of their careers than Kyle Lowry. A champion, six-time All-Star, and one of the greatest leaders of his generation, Lowry spent most of 2025-26 serving as a veteran mentor for the Philadelphia 76ers rather than an on-court contributor. His production fell to just 1.2 points and 0.8 assists per game in 8.4 MPG over 14 games.

Teams still value Lowry’s basketball IQ, professionalism, and locker-room presence. Young guards benefit from his experience, and coaches trust him to help establish culture. Unfortunately, NBA roster spots are precious, and organizations are careful with their last roster spots.

Lowry will still be 40 before the start of next season. Whether he receives another contract may come down to whether a contender wants a respected veteran voice at the end of its bench. If that call never comes, his remarkable career could come to an end.

3. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Current Contract Situation: $16,020,000 Team Option

2025-26 Season Stats: 7.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, 0.4 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Bogdan Bogdanovic has always been one of the league’s most skilled offensive role players. Shooting, secondary playmaking, and late-game shot creation helped him remain valuable for years.

However, injuries have gradually taken away the consistency that once made him a highly sought-after rotation player, and his $16M team option with the Los Angeles Clippers next season will almost certainly not be taken.

During the 2025-26 season, the 33-year-old averaged 7.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, and 0.4 SPG on 34.7% from deep over 23 games. The offensive talent remains obvious, but diminished athleticism and defensive limitations make it increasingly difficult to justify major minutes.

For Bogdanovic, the path back is relatively straightforward. If he can stay healthy and show that his shooting remains elite, contenders could still find value in his skill set. But if injuries continue to limit his availability, he may discover that the league has already moved on.

4. Spencer Dinwiddie

Current Contract Situation: Free Agent

2025-26 Season Stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG (FC Bayern Munich)

Spencer Dinwiddie has reinvented himself several times throughout his career. He has been a starter, a sixth man, a primary creator, and a veteran reserve. That adaptability helped him survive longer than many expected.

Still, the 2025-26 season highlighted how narrow his margin for error has become. He didn’t play in the NBA, instead finding a role with FC Bayern Munich of the Basketball Bundesliga and the EuroLeague. He did well, averaging 11.7 PPG and 2.9 APG in 11 games in the EuroLeague.

The challenge for Dinwiddie is that teams can now find similar production from younger players on minimum contracts. To secure another NBA deal, he will need to convince front offices that his production overseas warrants another shot in the league. It’s a difficult argument for aging guards to win.

5. Mike Conley

Current Contract Situation: Free Agent

2025-26 Season Stats: 4.5 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Mike Conley has earned universal respect throughout the NBA, and his leadership remained extremely important for Minnesota during the 2025-26 season. But age is becoming impossible to ignore.

He averaged just 4.5 points and 2.9 assists while seeing his role steadily shrink to 18.4 MPG in 54 appearances. It didn’t help that his three-point shot fell to only 33.7% as his legs seemed to be heavier than usual.

What still makes Conley valuable is his professionalism and decision-making. Coaches trust him. Teammates love playing with him. He understands how to organize an offense and settle a team during chaotic stretches. Those qualities do not show up in a box score.

Yet even respected veterans eventually run out of runway. Conley will be 39 next season, and every additional year becomes harder than the last. If Minnesota decides to move toward younger guards, he could suddenly find himself deciding between retirement and a significantly reduced role elsewhere.

6. DeAndre Jordan

Current Contract Situation: Free Agent

2025-26 Season Stats: 4.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.3 SPG, 0.8 BPG

DeAndre Jordan has already extended his career far longer than most expected. Once one of the NBA’s premier rim-runners and rebounders, he was a respected locker-room leader who provided occasional minutes when needed for the New Orleans Pelicans this past season.

His 2025-26 campaign showed that he can still contribute in short bursts, averaging 4.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while remaining an efficient finisher around the basket (65.6% FG). But the modern NBA needs switchable bigs who can shoot at least a little bit, and Jordan can’t do either.

What keeps Jordan employed is his reputation. He is a locker room enhancer. However, eventually, even the best veteran mentors run out of roster spots, and Jordan may be approaching that point. We hope to see the nearly 38-year-old get one more shot on an NBA roster for good measure.