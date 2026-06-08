6 NBA Players Looking For One Last Chance In The League

There are six NBA players who are hoping for one last shot in the NBA to prove their worth.

Eddie Bitar
10 Min Read
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Every NBA season, younger and more athletic players enter the league, pushing veterans closer to the exit door. Sometimes the decline is obvious. Sometimes it’s gradual. Either way, age eventually catches up to everyone.

That reality is staring several well-known players in the face heading into the 2026 offseason. Some were former All-Stars. Others were championship contributors. But after diminished roles, decreased production, and uncertain free-agency markets, they may only have one realistic opportunity left.

Here are six NBA veterans who could be looking for one final chance to extend their careers.

 

1. Russell Westbrook

Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) celebrates after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) celebrates after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Current Contract Situation: Free Agent

2025-26 Season Stats: 15.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Russell Westbrook‘s 2025-26 season was another reminder that he can still impact games when given an opportunity. After entering the summer without much interest around the league, he carved out a meaningful role with the Sacramento Kings.

Even in his 18th season, he remained one of the few guards capable of leading an offense and providing crowd-commanding energy. He was one of the team’s leaders in points, rebounds, assists, and steals despite entering the season with limited expectations.

The problem is that NBA teams increasingly prioritize efficiency, shooting, and low-mistake basketball. Westbrook still plays at maximum speed, but the turnovers (3.3 TOV), inconsistent jump shooting (33.8% 3-PT FG), and defensive lapses remain concerns. Contenders often love his energy until the playoffs arrive, when every possession is magnified.

At nearly 38 years old, entering next season, Westbrook may find himself in a familiar position: waiting for injuries, roster openings, or training-camp invites. There is still a role for him somewhere in the league, but the days of guaranteed contracts are over. Let’s see if the future Hall of Famer gets one more job in the NBA.

 

2. Kyle Lowry

Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots the ball against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Current Contract Situation: Free Agent

2025-26 Season Stats: 1.2 PPG, 0.6 RPG, 0.8 APG, 0.1 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Few players have squeezed more out of their careers than Kyle Lowry. A champion, six-time All-Star, and one of the greatest leaders of his generation, Lowry spent most of 2025-26 serving as a veteran mentor for the Philadelphia 76ers rather than an on-court contributor. His production fell to just 1.2 points and 0.8 assists per game in 8.4 MPG over 14 games.

Teams still value Lowry’s basketball IQ, professionalism, and locker-room presence. Young guards benefit from his experience, and coaches trust him to help establish culture. Unfortunately, NBA roster spots are precious, and organizations are careful with their last roster spots.

Lowry will still be 40 before the start of next season. Whether he receives another contract may come down to whether a contender wants a respected veteran voice at the end of its bench. If that call never comes, his remarkable career could come to an end.

 

3. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Nov 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) plays against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) plays against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Current Contract Situation: $16,020,000 Team Option

2025-26 Season Stats: 7.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, 0.4 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Bogdan Bogdanovic has always been one of the league’s most skilled offensive role players. Shooting, secondary playmaking, and late-game shot creation helped him remain valuable for years.

However, injuries have gradually taken away the consistency that once made him a highly sought-after rotation player, and his $16M team option with the Los Angeles Clippers next season will almost certainly not be taken.

During the 2025-26 season, the 33-year-old averaged 7.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, and 0.4 SPG on 34.7% from deep over 23 games. The offensive talent remains obvious, but diminished athleticism and defensive limitations make it increasingly difficult to justify major minutes.

For Bogdanovic, the path back is relatively straightforward. If he can stay healthy and show that his shooting remains elite, contenders could still find value in his skill set. But if injuries continue to limit his availability, he may discover that the league has already moved on.

 

4. Spencer Dinwiddie

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Current Contract Situation: Free Agent

2025-26 Season Stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG (FC Bayern Munich)

Spencer Dinwiddie has reinvented himself several times throughout his career. He has been a starter, a sixth man, a primary creator, and a veteran reserve. That adaptability helped him survive longer than many expected.

Still, the 2025-26 season highlighted how narrow his margin for error has become. He didn’t play in the NBA, instead finding a role with FC Bayern Munich of the Basketball Bundesliga and the EuroLeague. He did well, averaging 11.7 PPG and 2.9 APG in 11 games in the EuroLeague.

The challenge for Dinwiddie is that teams can now find similar production from younger players on minimum contracts. To secure another NBA deal, he will need to convince front offices that his production overseas warrants another shot in the league. It’s a difficult argument for aging guards to win.

 

5. Mike Conley

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton defends against the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) handles the ball against Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz. Mandatory Credit: Imagn-Images

Current Contract Situation: Free Agent

2025-26 Season Stats: 4.5 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Mike Conley has earned universal respect throughout the NBA, and his leadership remained extremely important for Minnesota during the 2025-26 season. But age is becoming impossible to ignore.

He averaged just 4.5 points and 2.9 assists while seeing his role steadily shrink to 18.4 MPG in 54 appearances. It didn’t help that his three-point shot fell to only 33.7% as his legs seemed to be heavier than usual.

What still makes Conley valuable is his professionalism and decision-making. Coaches trust him. Teammates love playing with him. He understands how to organize an offense and settle a team during chaotic stretches. Those qualities do not show up in a box score.

Yet even respected veterans eventually run out of runway. Conley will be 39 next season, and every additional year becomes harder than the last. If Minnesota decides to move toward younger guards, he could suddenly find himself deciding between retirement and a significantly reduced role elsewhere.

 

6. DeAndre Jordan

New Orleans Pelicans center DeAndre Jordan (9) celebrates with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (3) against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Current Contract Situation: Free Agent

2025-26 Season Stats: 4.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.3 SPG, 0.8 BPG

DeAndre Jordan has already extended his career far longer than most expected. Once one of the NBA’s premier rim-runners and rebounders, he was a respected locker-room leader who provided occasional minutes when needed for the New Orleans Pelicans this past season.

His 2025-26 campaign showed that he can still contribute in short bursts, averaging 4.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while remaining an efficient finisher around the basket (65.6% FG). But the modern NBA needs switchable bigs who can shoot at least a little bit, and Jordan can’t do either.

What keeps Jordan employed is his reputation. He is a locker room enhancer. However, eventually, even the best veteran mentors run out of roster spots, and Jordan may be approaching that point. We hope to see the nearly 38-year-old get one more shot on an NBA roster for good measure.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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