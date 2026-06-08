Zohran Mamdani Says He Paid $1,000 For Knicks Tickets Amid Comments About Donald Trump

Fans of the New York Knicks will flood Madison Square Garden on Monday night as the home team hosts the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. With a 2-0 lead, the Knicks find themselves one step closer to ending their 53-year-long championship drought, and many reputable figures are expected to be in attendance for the moment.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to be one of these individuals, as the 34-year-old revealed he will be in the thick of it with Knicks fans after purchasing standing tickets. While speaking about the price of admission, however, Mamdani seemed to address the circumstances surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump, who would also be in attendance for the game. He commented:

“I bought my tickets for nearly $1,000 from Madison Square Garden for tonight’s Game 3. I will be standing for the duration of the game.”

While paying $1,000 for Knicks tickets seems excessive, given the manner in which ticket prices for the NBA Finals skyrocketed over the course of the last few days, it could be argued that Mamdani got them for cheap. Thus, when asked whether he received a discount, he added:

“I bought them directly from Madison Square Garden. Close to $1,000 was the price of it, and standing room only. That’s just the section I’ll be standing in.”

“When it comes to the president, I don’t have any scheduled meeting with the president,” he continued. “I’m sure that, however, our conversations will continue about how to serve the city.”

One of the biggest talking points heading into Monday night’s game has been U.S. President Donald Trump’s attendance. Trump, who was initially expected to watch the Knicks’ game courtside, is now reportedly going to view it from a luxury suite instead.

In many ways, this is understandable. As one of the most influential figures in world politics, his safety is a priority. But when factoring in what this series means to the city, seeing Mamdani purchase a standing ticket to be in the middle of the experience with the fans may be even more worthwhile.

Needless to say, Donald Trump’s presence at the event has led to a considerable rise in security checks in and around the arena, which has also required the players and team staff to be rigorously vetted before games.

While there is a general discontent with Trump’s attendance, with Stephen A. Smith even blasting the U.S. President for showing up to the game, San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson seemed much less bothered by it than others.

“I do not feel any inconvenience,” he shared. “We’ve got a big game today, and trying to play closer to our standard and identity than our first two games, there’s a lot going on. I’d much rather be a part of that than not.”

Johnson’s approach seems appropriate, too. Given what’s at stake going into Game 3 against the Knicks, the Spurs head coach has little bandwidth to be bothered by outside noise.

With his team on the verge of losing every foothold in this NBA Finals, Mitch Johnson will attempt to right the ship on Monday night. Unfortunately, given the kind of energy Knicks fans have brought to every game this postseason, this job is easier said than done.