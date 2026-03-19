Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Terrorizes Rockets To Take Tie-Breaker And Win 7th Straight Game

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t play a perfect game, but when it mattered, they had the best player on the floor. A 124-116 win over the Houston Rockets came down to execution in the final minutes, and once things tightened up, Luka Doncic completely took control.

Los Angeles shot an absurd 61% from the field and looked sharp offensively for long stretches, but this wasn’t a wire-to-wire cruise. Houston kept applying pressure behind balanced scoring and physical play inside.

Still, the Lakers led for 71% of the game and always felt one step ahead, especially once Luka started dictating every possession late.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 40 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 5 TOV, 12-25 FG, 7-17 3PT, 9-14 FT, 38 MIN

This was one of those nights where you could feel the game slipping away from Houston the moment Luka decided it was over. The shot wasn’t always clean, 17 threes tells you he was hunting, but once the fourth quarter hit, every possession ran through him and it just worked.

Step-backs, drives, kickouts…he had an answer for everything. The near triple-double says a lot, but the real story is control. Even with five turnovers, the ball was always in his hands when it mattered, and the Rockets had no way to slow him down when he got into rhythm.

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 13-14 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-3 FT, 34 MIN

LeBron was surgical. There’s no other way to put it. Fourteen shots, thirteen makes, that’s just ridiculous efficiency, especially considering he wasn’t forcing anything. He picked his spots, got to his areas, and finished everything cleanly.

It wasn’t a high-usage, ball-dominant game from him either, which made it even more dangerous. He let Luka handle the late-game creation but made sure the offense stayed afloat the entire night.

Austin Reaves: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-6 FT, 39 MIN

Reaves didn’t light up the scoreboard, but he kept everything organized. Eight assists with just one turnover is exactly what you want next to two high-usage stars. He moved the ball, made the extra pass, and didn’t try to do too much.

The scoring came when it was there, but his real value was keeping the offense connected. It wasn’t flashy, it was controlled, efficient, and necessary.

Deandre Ayton: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 3 BLK, 1 TOV, 8-10 FG, 34 MIN

Ayton quietly dominated his role. He didn’t get a ton of touches, but when he did, he finished; eight of ten from the field, all clean looks around the rim. The three blocks also stood out, especially with Houston trying to attack inside.

You’d like to see more rebounding given the matchup, but efficiency like this is hard to argue with. He gave them exactly what they needed without demanding anything extra.

Marcus Smart: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 1-5 3PT, 34 MIN

This was a typical Smart game; you live with the shooting because of everything else. The shot wasn’t falling, and some of the attempts felt rushed, but defensively, he made his presence felt.

Two steals, active hands, and constant pressure on the perimeter. He wasn’t a scoring factor, but he didn’t need to be with Luka and LeBron rolling. Still, if a couple of those threes drop, this looks a lot cleaner.

Rui Hachimura: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 BLK, 3-4 FG, 2-2 3PT, 21 MIN

Hachimura gave them efficient minutes off the bench. Didn’t overcomplicate anything – took the shots that were there and knocked them down. The spacing matters more than the raw numbers here, especially with the way Luka operates. Solid, clean contribution.

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 10 MIN

Short run, but productive. Hit a shot, made a couple plays defensively, didn’t make mistakes. That’s exactly what you want in limited minutes.

Jaxson Hayes: C+

Game Stats: 1 PT, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1-4 FT, 14 MIN

Hayes was active around the rim, but the free throws stand out for the wrong reasons. Left points on the table in a game that tightened late. Still brought energy defensively.

Luke Kennard: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 18 MIN

Kennard knocked down a shot or two, but the three turnovers hurt. As a floor spacer, you need clean possessions, and that wasn’t always the case here. Mixed bag overall.