Luka Doncic Opens Up On Staying Focused While Dealing With Major Personal Battles

Luka Doncic had one of the best games of the season against the Chicago Bulls, scoring 51 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists, with 17 out of 31 from the field and an amazing 9 out of 14 from three. The stat line was all it took to grab headlines. What made the performance stand out even more was the context of it.

The Los Angeles Lakers player had entered the game while battling to cope with some significant turmoil away from basketball. His breakup with long-time partner Anamaria Goltes had recently become public, and as a result, brought personal strain and legal complications, dealing with custody discussions over their daughters. Doncic admitted the fact after the victory.

During a postgame interview, a reporter asked him in Slovenian how he was dealing with difficult circumstances in his personal life and still delivering dominant performances on the court.

“That’s life, I don’t know what to say. But that’s my job so I have to be here. They pay me a lot to play for them so and also basketball is giving me some kind of peace when I play a game.”

Those words explain the strange balance many professional athletes face. Personal struggles continue in the background while the public only sees the performance.

Those words explain the strange balance that many professional athletes find themselves in. Personal struggles are carried on in the background while the public only sees the performance.

For Doncic, the production has remained elite.

After the 51-point game against Chicago, he followed it with another majestic performance against the Denver Nuggets. In a 127-125 overtime win, Doncic ended up with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists, finishing the night with a triple-double to go along with the game-winning shot.

Since rumors of the breakup started to spread around March 6th, Doncic has played some of the best basketball of his career. During that period, he has averaged 38.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists while also recording 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He has been able to do it with remarkable efficiency, shooting 48.1% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range.

Those numbers speak to a strange reality in sports.

Sometimes the court is that place to process life. For Luka Doncic, basketball seems to somehow serve as a mental reset. The rhythm of the game, the constant decisions, the competition, all of it helps to push the noise outside of the arena into the background.

After a recent trip to the patients of the UCLA Health Medical Center, he mentioned that idea more frankly. The experience helped him change his views. Most of the time he spent on young patients who had to struggle with serious health issues, he had to rethink his perspective on perceived problems. That is what makes Doncic think about how delicate life can be, as he mentions such moments.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are directly benefiting from his focus. Since the end of the team’s recent slump, they have surged back into the playoff race, rising to third in the West with a 42-25 record.

Still, the biggest thing to take away from Luka Doncic’s recent stretch may not have anything to do with stats. Even being subject to emotional strain away from basketball, he still steps on the court and plays at a superstar level. For him, the game is still more than a profession. Right now, it is also a form of peace.