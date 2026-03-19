How Many Weeks Could Cade Cunningham Miss Due To Collapsed Lung?

Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. While the initial update sets a minimum absence of two weeks, the realistic timeline stretches far beyond that depending on recovery and medical clearance.

The Detroit Pistons confirmed he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which is the earliest checkpoint, not a return date. In cases like this, two weeks usually reflect stabilization, not full recovery. The range of outcomes varies widely, and history gives a clearer picture.

The fastest return window sits around one to two weeks, but that is rare and typically applies to very mild cases. The more common recovery period falls between three and five weeks. That aligns with multiple NBA precedents.

CJ McCollum missed 12 games over roughly three and a half weeks in 2023 and six weeks in a more severe case in 2021, missing 18 games.

Terrence Jones returned in about two weeks, missing a total of six games.

Gerald Wallace took close to three weeks and missed seven games.

Across those cases, the average recovery sits at around 3.6 weeks, or roughly 10-11 games missed.

That puts Cunningham’s likely return somewhere in that middle range rather than the optimistic two-week mark.

There is also a worst-case scenario. If complications arise or healing slows, recovery can extend to two or even three months. That would effectively rule him out for the remainder of the regular season and postseason as well.

Timing matters here.

Detroit has 14 regular-season games left and sits at 49-19, leading the Eastern Conference. Cade can sit out most, if not all, of the regular season, as the Pistons are in a dominant position. They hold a 3.5-game lead from the 2nd seed, and the team is good enough to keep them competitive in most games.

Losing a player averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 9.9 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range, changes everything about their offense, but they are still a dominant defensive team.

There is also an individual impact.

Cade Cunningham has played 61 games so far. The NBA requires 65 games for major awards like All-NBA and MVP consideration. If he misses extended time and does not return quickly enough to reach that threshold, he becomes ineligible regardless of performance. That alone raises the stakes for a quicker return, though health will take priority.

The nature of the injury explains the caution.

A collapsed lung affects breathing and endurance, two things critical for an NBA guard who controls pace and handles high usage. Even after medical clearance, players need time to rebuild conditioning. That adds another layer to the timeline. Returning to play is one step. Returning to form is another.

There is some optimism around a playoff return. With the postseason starting in mid-April, a three-to-five-week recovery window still keeps that possibility open. That is the most realistic target if everything progresses normally.

Right now, the two-week mark is only the beginning of the process. A more grounded expectation places Cunningham out for around three to five weeks, with anything shorter being aggressive and anything longer tied to complications.

For Detroit, the focus shifts to holding position. For Cade Cunningham, the focus is simple. Heal fully, then come back ready for the games that matter most.