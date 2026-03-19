Kendrick Perkins Says Luka Doncic Doesn’t Deserve To Make First Team All-NBA Over 5 NBA Superstars

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has been one of the best players in the NBA this season. While leading the Lakers to a 44-25 record after their latest 124-116 victory over the Houston Rockets, Doncic certainly looked like the MVP candidate everyone expected him to be.

Still, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins doesn’t agree with this sentiment. Instead, during a recent appearance on “First Take,” Perkins escalated matters by boldly stating that Luka Doncic doesn’t even deserve to make first team All-NBA.

“So, you’re only able to put five, correct? You’re only able to put five. So you have SGA, I have Jokic, I have Jaylen Brown,” Perkins shared.

“I have Cade Cunningham, because they have the best record in the Eastern Conference, and I have Wemby. They’re second in the West,” he concluded. “So Luka doesn’t make it to my first team All-NBA. I will have him on my second team.”

Unlike the MVP debate, the All-NBA conversation is marginally more complex. By virtue of players being selected based on position, the competition, especially for backcourt players, is far more fierce.

In adherence to Kendrick Perkins’ list, the mention of players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham seems perfectly justified. Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Cunningham have been the best players on the best teams this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder boast the best record in the NBA (55-15) and are the first team to have clinched a playoff spot this season. With Gilgeous-Alexander paving the way with averages of 31.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game, along with his record-breaking achievements this season, his nomination seems valid.

Similarly, Cunningham has also been impressive this season. Aside from leading the Pistons to a conference-best 49-19 record, the guard is averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game, making a solid case to be considered for the MVP award as well.

As mentioned earlier, both players have been spectacular. But it can be argued that Luka Doncic deserves the first team nod ahead of Cunningham.

Although the Los Angeles Lakers have posted a relatively poorer record than the Pistons, Luka Doncic has been phenomenal. Following a major offseason transformation, Doncic has shown improved durability, offensive production, and defensive execution.

In 57 appearances this season (only 12 games missed), Doncic is averaging a league-high 33.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game. Although his defensive exploits have routinely been criticized, he is averaging 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, displaying increased effort.

Statistically, Doncic has been superior. When factoring in his recent form, averaging 38.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game while leading the Lakers on a seven-game winning streak, Luka Doncic is arguably the best player in the league at the moment.

While Kendrick Perkins’ picks for the All-NBA first team are largely understandable, especially in the frontcourt, the backcourt selections may become a topic for further discussion. Recency bias may affect the lens through which Luka Doncic is perceived, but his achievements should help in building a stronger case.