LeBron James Hails Luka Doncic As ‘Generational’ Player After Lakers Clutch Win

LeBron James has played with many great players across his long NBA career. A few moments still make him sound impressed after a game. Saturday night felt like one of them. The Los Angeles Lakers needed overtime to finish off the Denver Nuggets. It was a tight game in a loud arena, and the ball found Luka Doncic.

Six seconds left in overtime, the score locked at 125. Austin Reaves swung the ball to Doncic on the left side of the floor, just outside the three-point line, and the Slovenian guard drifted toward the baseline, slipping away from a double team before rising for a fading jumper. The shot dropped with half a second left. Crypto.com Arena exploded as the Lakers held on to win 127–125.

After the game, James did not hold back while talking about the play, standing next to his locker while reporters gathered around, still buzzing about the finish.

“Just a big-time shot by a f**ing generational player. Big time. We wanted the last shot. We wanted to put the ball in our guy’s hands. AR was able to find him, and he was able to get away from the double team and hit one of his patented step-backs. So, it’s going to be just the first of many game winners like that for him and in a Lakers uniform.”

That choice speaks to how much the team trusts Doncic late in games, because even with a 41-year-old James still producing at a high level, the Lakers know who their closer is when the clock starts melting down. And Doncic delivered again.

His final numbers showed how active he was all night. 30 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds, along with three blocks and a steal on shooting 10-26 from the field and 4-14 from three-point range, as he notched up his seventh triple-double of the season.

The game winner came only two days after Doncic dropped 51 points against the Chicago Bulls, setting a new scoring high for his Lakers career. Those two performances together offered another reminder of how quickly he has become the engine of the Lakers’ offense.

James sees it clearly. A year ago, the Lakers still leaned heavily on him to carry the scoring load. Now the offense flows through Doncic far more often, which allows James to shift toward playmaking and pick his spots instead of forcing the action. Doncic built a reputation for clutch shots during his years with the Dallas Mavericks, and now he is up and running with the Lakers.

For the Lakers, the timing could not be better. The win pushed them to their fifth straight victory and strengthened their position in the Western Conference playoff race, as they rose to the third seed with a 42-25 record and sealed the tiebreaker over the Nuggets.

And the crowd left the building still talking about one shot. It was one more reminder that Luka Doncic might be exactly what LeBron James called him: Generational.