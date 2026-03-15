Celtics Annoucers Go Off On Wizards For Playing No Defense: “No Wonder Bam Had 83”

The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, yet the loudest moment of the broadcast had little to do with the scoreboard. It came from the announcers, half confused and half laughing, while watching Washington’s defense fall apart possession after possession. Something felt off immediately.

Boston won 111-100, though the score hides how easy parts of the game looked. The Wizards kept leaving players open near the rim, and the Celtics’ broadcast crew kept pointing it out, noting that the same defensive mistake kept repeating itself in slightly different ways. That kind of thing stands out quickly.

Then came the comment everyone noticed.

“They’re not guarding Queta. They’re leaving him one-on-one.”

It happened again and again. Neemias Queta kept drifting into space around the paint, slipping behind defenders who seemed unsure whether to stay with him or help somewhere else, and the result was simple baskets. Easy points kept piling up.

The announcers could barely hide their disbelief.

“No wonder Bam had 83. They’re really not guarding Queta. I’ve never seen a defense like this.”

That line landed hard. It referenced the wild night earlier this season when Bam Adebayo dropped 83 points against Washington, a scoring explosion that left fans stunned across the league. Watching this game made the story feel less mysterious.

Celtics announcers GOING OFF on the Wizards terrible defense and Bam getting 83 on them lmaoooo “They’re leaving him one-on-one. No wonder Bam had 83. They’re really not guarding Queta. I’ve NEVER seen a defense like this. He’s actually on pace for 50 points tonight” 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/12EvSvMeXW — Hater Report (@HaterReport) March 15, 2026

The numbers explain the frustration.

Washington currently holds the second-worst defensive rating in the league at 120.4. Opponents are scoring at will, and the Wizards give up 123.7 points per game, the second-highest mark in the NBA. The offense has not helped either, ranking 29th with a 109.5 offensive rating. Put together, the result is ugly. Washington owns the worst net rating in the league at -10.4.

During the Celtics game, that gap showed up almost immediately. Boston pounded the paint early, feeding Queta again and again while the Wizards struggled to rotate defensively.

At halftime, Queta already had 22 points on 10-12 shooting. To be fair, Boston’s offense deserves credit too. The Celtics move the ball well, spread the floor, and constantly force defenses to choose between helping on drives or staying home on shooters.

But Washington made those decisions look far too easy. Even when defenders tried to help, someone else ended up open. Missed rotations left Queta standing alone near the rim. Late closeouts gave Boston shooters comfortable looks.

The Celtics eventually led by 30 points during the third quarter. Players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown helped control the game, but the night also turned into a career moment for Queta. The big man finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds while dominating inside.

For the Wizards, the loss stretched their skid to 11 straight games. And the broadcast commentary captured the mood perfectly. When defenders leave players alone in the paint, the result is predictable. Easy baskets with big scoring nights. And sometimes, historic stat lines like Bam Adebayo’s 83 points.

Watching the Wizards struggle again made that record suddenly make a lot more sense.