LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Has A Son Named La’One And Plans To Start Training Him By Four Years Old

The Ball family just got bigger, and the latest addition could make the biggest splash yet. Speaking in a recent appearance on the ‘Backyard podcast,’ the notorious NBA dad gave a major update on his son, LaMelo, and revealed plans to start training his newborn grandchild in the next three to four years.

“’Gelo already got my number one pick: La’One. If I raised you three killas in the backyard, what do you think I’m finna do with a gym in the backyard? They’re gonna start at four, but here’s the thing: I’ll put the hoops down in the gym, they’ll go sideways, and I’ll invite teams over there to play my team of four four and five year olds,” said Ball.

LaMelo has been in a public relationship with Instagram model Ana Montana for years now, but there have been no reports of the couple being parents. Now, however, LaVar has seemingly confirmed that the pair have a kid together named La’One, but he didn’t share any details on exactly how old he is.

Based on Ball’s plans for the child, we can guess that they are no older than two, but it won’t be long before they follow the family tradition. LaVar was notoriously tough on his kids, training them up at an early age to get them a head start on sports. The first to make the NBA was Lonzo, who was drafted second overall by the Lakers in 2017. He was on track for a lengthy career before injuries interrupted his progress.

Next was LiAngelo, who is the only one of the Ball brothers to never secure a regular-season roster spot. He had a brief opportunity with the Hornets, but he failed to make an impression. Instead, Gelo went on to establish himself in the music world, making a successful transition to rap after a stint in the G-League.

LaMelo is the greatest success story for the family so far. Not only is he still active in the NBA, but he’s also one of its best scoring guards, with season averages of 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 40.2% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from three. He currently has the Hornets 10th in the East at 35-34.

As for LaVar himself, he never got nearly as far as his kids, but that’s by design. Since becoming a father, he’s made it his mission to ensure prosperity for his family, even amid overwhelming obstacles. From a struggle with diabetes to legal disputes with his own children, the road hasn’t always been easy for the Ball father, but he’s managed to achieve his goals nonetheless.

Now, with a new generation rising up, he’s got a new mission: to turn his grandkids into the ultimate competitors. It’ll be a long work in progress, but he’s got more than enough support to start training right away. To reach LaMelo’s heights (NBA All-Star), it’s going to take decades of training, hard work, and first-hand learning. Still, if La’One is anywhere near as committed as his grandfather is, then LaVar should have no problem bringing out his absolute best.