Snoop Dogg Is Impressed With The Austin Reaves/Luka Doncic Duo: “I Like What I’m Seeing”

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of their best stretch of the season, and it’s hard not to respect what they’re doing. For hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, the most encouraging sight of all has been the synergy between Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, which has peaked at just the right time.

“All I’m saying is, I like what I’m seeing and what I’m going to say is, 77-15 lord have mercy,” said Snoop on the ‘Game Over’ podcast. “One-five is a dog, I knew he was when we called him AR-15. Now he is stepping all the way into it, now. Go on, nephew.”

Snoop is a longtime Lakers fan who has been there for some of the best and worst times in modern franchise history. While he’s hardly the only celebrity Lakers fan, he is among the most well-known and outspoken with his fandom, making frequent media appearances to flex his basketball knowledge. Even during the dark days, his loyalty never wavered, and the fact that he’s feeling so good about their trajectory speaks volumes about how good this team has been recently.

At 44-25, the Lakers are third in the West with a 1.5 game cushion over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Last night’s win over the Rockets marked their seventh straight, cementing this stretch as one of their best of the season. Many factors are playing a role in the run, but the play of Austin Reaves has been key.

In 43 games this season, Reaves is averaging a career-high 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.5% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from three. While he has missed time due to injuries, he’s been playing at an All-Star level, and it has elevated the Lakers to a position of prosperity in the West.

Of course, Luka Doncic has been at his best this season. As the captain of the ship, his play has been crucial to the team’s success, and it’s one reason why they’ve been so effective on the court. In 57 games this season, he’s averaging 33.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.5% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three. JJ Redick has even noted some improved play defensively.

Together, Luka and Reaves have created a deadly offensive duo that’s impossible to contain. The only question is where LeBron James fits into the picture. At 41 years old, on an expiring deal, his future is anything but certain, and reports suggest this could be his final weeks as a Laker. For now, at least, he’s found a nice rhythm with the starters that’s got the whole team clicking.

Ultimately, only time will tell where this season leads for the Lake Show, but the vibes couldn’t be better right now, heading into the playoffs. If this team can maintain this pace, it will make things very interesting in the first round, but this team’s ambitions go way beyond that. Regardless, Snoop will be there to cheer them on, just like he was during the worst of their losing seasons.