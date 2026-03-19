Snoop Dogg Is Impressed With The Austin Reaves/Luka Doncic Duo: “I Like What I’m Seeing”

Snoop Dogg reveals his honest impressions of the Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves tandem in Los Angeles.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of their best stretch of the season, and it’s hard not to respect what they’re doing. For hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, the most encouraging sight of all has been the synergy between Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, which has peaked at just the right time.

“All I’m saying is, I like what I’m seeing and what I’m going to say is, 77-15 lord have mercy,” said Snoop on the ‘Game Over’ podcast. “One-five is a dog, I knew he was when we called him AR-15. Now he is stepping all the way into it, now. Go on, nephew.”

Snoop is a longtime Lakers fan who has been there for some of the best and worst times in modern franchise history. While he’s hardly the only celebrity Lakers fan, he is among the most well-known and outspoken with his fandom, making frequent media appearances to flex his basketball knowledge. Even during the dark days, his loyalty never wavered, and the fact that he’s feeling so good about their trajectory speaks volumes about how good this team has been recently.

At 44-25, the Lakers are third in the West with a 1.5 game cushion over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Last night’s win over the Rockets marked their seventh straight, cementing this stretch as one of their best of the season. Many factors are playing a role in the run, but the play of Austin Reaves has been key.

In 43 games this season, Reaves is averaging a career-high 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.5% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from three. While he has missed time due to injuries, he’s been playing at an All-Star level, and it has elevated the Lakers to a position of prosperity in the West.

Of course, Luka Doncic has been at his best this season. As the captain of the ship, his play has been crucial to the team’s success, and it’s one reason why they’ve been so effective on the court. In 57 games this season, he’s averaging 33.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.5% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three. JJ Redick has even noted some improved play defensively.

Together, Luka and Reaves have created a deadly offensive duo that’s impossible to contain. The only question is where LeBron James fits into the picture. At 41 years old, on an expiring deal, his future is anything but certain, and reports suggest this could be his final weeks as a Laker. For now, at least, he’s found a nice rhythm with the starters that’s got the whole team clicking.

Ultimately, only time will tell where this season leads for the Lake Show, but the vibes couldn’t be better right now, heading into the playoffs. If this team can maintain this pace, it will make things very interesting in the first round, but this team’s ambitions go way beyond that. Regardless, Snoop will be there to cheer them on, just like he was during the worst of their losing seasons.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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