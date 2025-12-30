Nikola Jokic Set To Miss At Least 4 Weeks With Hyperextension In Left Knee

The NBA world finally has clarity on the frightening moment that stopped basketball in its tracks. After initial reports eased concerns, we now have official confirmation: Nikola Jokic has officially been diagnosed with a hyperextension in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks, according to Shams Charania. The most important detail, though, is the one that matters most for Denver and the league at large: all knee ligaments are intact.

That alone is an enormous sigh of relief.

What initially looked like a potential season-ending injury has landed on one of the best realistic outcomes. The injury occurred when Spencer Jones fell on the Serbian’s leg, which caused his knee to bend backward at an unnatural angle.

Jokic went down immediately, screaming in pain, and stayed on the ground for several seconds and was later taken to the locker room. Players do not usually react like that unless something is seriously wrong.

Thankfully, a catastrophe was avoided.

Still, four weeks is not insignificant. This absence of this length means that Jokic will miss at least 15-19 games, depending on his recovery and how safe the Denver Nuggets choose to be. And that puts his 4th MVP campaign at risk. Jokic is having a legendary season, averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists while shooting over 60.5% from the field and 43.5% from three.

He led the league in assists and rebounds while sitting fifth in scoring. The Joker leads the league in double-doubles and triple-doubles as well. And he is the leading favorite for the MVP award this season as well.

Under current league rules, missing more than 17 games disqualifies a player from end of season awards. If Jokic crosses that threshold, his historic MVP campaign ends by default, not by performance.

That is a brutal technicality for a season of this caliber.

All of that now pauses.

Durability has always been one of Jokic’s superpowers. Since his debut, he has played at least 69 games every season, a rarity for modern superstars carrying his level of offensive responsibility. Denver’s offense, identity, and championship hopes are entirely built around his availability.

The Nuggets currently sit third in the West at a record of 22-10, and this stretch will test their depth, discipline, and creativity. Denver will not rush Jokic back, as there is no incentive to gamble in January when April and May are the real targets.

While the MVP conversation may take a hit, something far more important survived intact. Nikola Jokic avoided the kind of injury that alters careers. In a season that was flirting with historic immortality, the pause hurts, but the escape from disaster matters more.