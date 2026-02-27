With only a handful of games left in the regular season, several teams will be gearing up for the playoffs. Among these, teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Detroit Pistons have asserted themselves as legitimate title contenders.

While it is still too early to predict how things will unfold, it isn’t impossible to gauge who will make it to the biggest stage. On that note, during a recent appearance on “The Zach Lowe Show,” NBA legend Dwyane Wade and Zach Lowe discussed their picks.

Lowe: “Mine was Thunder-Knicks to start the season. I guess I’m going to stick with that out of loyalty for my own pick, but I don’t feel good about the Knicks part of it anymore. What about you?

Wade: “As I sit here right now today, I’m going to go with two teams that should be ready by 2027 or 2028. But let’s give them a chance. I think the Pistons or the Spurs… I’ve watched the Spurs. I’ve been to a few of their games, and even if I feel they’re not supposed to be ready, they just do things sometimes, and you look at their roster and their guys, and you’ll be like, ‘With the right matchups they’re gonna be tough to beat.’”

Wade continued by highlighting how crucial Victor Wembanyama would be to the Spurs’ chances of contending, adding that he’d be a tough matchup once the game slows down in the playoffs.

While speaking about the Pistons, Dwyane Wade pointed to the team’s ability to adapt without key players. With depth becoming a critical factor in the postseason, Detroit positions itself as a strong contender.

Dwyane Wade’s picks may not be considered outrageous, primarily because the Pistons are the top team in the East and the Spurs are currently second in the West. Still, as young teams with limited playoff experience, Wade positioned them as dark horses.

Realistically, both teams are geared to make a deep playoff run. The Pistons, led by an MVP candidate in Cade Cunningham, have been nothing short of phenomenal this season. Aside from a 43-14 record to cement their place at the top of the East, the Pistons also boast a defensive rating of 108.5 (2nd in the NBA).

Like Detroit, the Spurs are led by a superstar in Victor Wembanyama. While being an incredibly talented young player, Wembanyama has been an elite two-way player, boosting San Antonio’s performance by simply being on the court.

Ranking seventh in offensive rating (117.2) and third in defensive rating (110.4), San Antonio is incredibly stable. When also factoring in the presence of stars like Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox, along with veterans like Harrison Barnes, the Spurs (43-16) are not to be overlooked.

Wade’s predicted matchup certainly could come true as Detroit’s chances of winning the East are moderately high, though teams such as the Celtics may pose a legitimate threat if Jayson Tatum returns.

However, the Spurs may find it much harder to make it out of the West, especially when teams like the Thunder, the Nuggets, and the Rockets are equally promising.