Suns vs. Lakers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Mortgage Matchup Center at 9:00 PM EST in what could be a pivotal Western Conference clash.

The Suns enter at 33-26, sitting seventh in the West. They have dropped two straight and seven of their last ten, slipping at the wrong time of the season. The Lakers are 34-23, sixth in the conference, and they are also struggling, having lost two in a row and five of their last ten.

Phoenix has been strong at home with a 19-12 record, while Los Angeles has been excellent on the road at 18-11.

Devin Booker is leading the Suns, averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, while Dillon Brooks is averaging 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Both players, however, will miss out due to injury.

For the Lakers, Luka Doncic is averaging 32.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists, while Austin Reaves is averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

This marks the fourth and final game of the season series, with the Suns leading 2-1. That adds an extra layer of urgency for the Lakers, who would like to even things up before potential playoff implications come into play.

Injury Report

Suns

Cole Anthony: Out (Not with team)

Devin Booker: Out (Right hip strain)

Dillon Brooks: Out (Left hand fracture)

Jordan Goodwin: Out (Left calf strain)

Haywood Highsmith: Out (Right knee injury management)

Lakers

Adou Thiero: Out (G-League)

Bronny James: Out (G-League)

Jaxson Hayes: Probable (Right ankle sprain)

Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Illness)

Why The Suns Have The Advantage

Even without Booker and Brooks, the Suns remain a disciplined team structurally. They rank ninth in defensive rating overall and improve to fifth at home, showing how much better they perform in their own building. They sit twelfth in net rating, proving that across both ends, they have been competitive this season.

Phoenix attempts the sixth most threes in the league and makes the eighth most, which allows them to generate scoring bursts quickly. They are ninth in free-throw percentage and fourth in offensive rebounding, giving them second-chance opportunities that can swing momentum.

The Suns also rank second in steals and third in points off turnovers. That is significant against a Lakers team that ranks 19th in turnovers per game. If Phoenix can pressure passing lanes and convert live-ball turnovers into transition buckets, they can keep this close despite their missing stars.

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers counter with offensive firepower. They rank 11th in offensive rating overall and rise to sixth on the road, meaning they are comfortable scoring in hostile environments. While their defense ranks 24th overall, it improves to 19th on the road, suggesting better focus away from home.

Los Angeles leads the league in field goal percentage, showing how efficient they are inside the arc. They attempt the most free throws in the league and rank fifth in makes, consistently putting pressure on opposing defenses. They also get blocked the least and foul the sixth least, which limits empty possessions and keeps them out of trouble.

X-Factors

With Booker and Brooks sidelined, the spotlight now shifts firmly onto the Suns’ supporting cast. Grayson Allen will need to embrace a significantly larger offensive role. He is averaging 17.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, and his perimeter shooting could be the key to stretching the floor. If Allen finds an early rhythm, it would ease the burden on the rest of the rotation and force the Lakers to adjust defensively.

Collin Gillespie has quietly been one of the Suns’ biggest revelations this season, averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. His composure as a secondary playmaker could prove invaluable in a game where shot creation will be at a premium.

Meanwhile, Jalen Green has returned from injury and has looked sharp in recent outings, averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. If the Suns are to have any real hope, Green must deliver a high-scoring performance and attack the Lakers’ defense relentlessly.

Mark Williams could also swing the game in Phoenix’s favor. He is averaging 11.7 points and 8.0 rebounds, and against one of the weaker rebounding teams in the league, he has a legitimate opportunity to dominate the glass and generate second-chance points. Controlling the paint may be the Suns’ clearest pathway to staying competitive.

On the other side, the Lakers possess multiple game changers. LeBron James remains one of the most influential players in the league, averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. Even at this stage of his career, his ability to read defensive coverages and manipulate spacing separates him from nearly everyone on the floor. In matchups where rotations are shortened and stars are sidelined, the game often slows down, and that plays directly into his strengths.

Deandre Ayton will walk into this matchup with more motivation than most. Facing his former team always carries emotional weight, and in games like these, pride can translate into production. He is averaging 13.2 points and 6.0 rebounds, numbers that do not fully capture his impact when engaged defensively and active on the glass. If Ayton establishes a deep post position early and forces Phoenix to collapse defensively, it opens up clean perimeter looks for the Lakers’ shooters.

Rui Hachimura’s status looms large. If he is cleared to play, his scoring versatility becomes a critical swing factor. Averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds, Hachimura thrives in the mid range area where he can rise comfortably over defenders. In a tightly contested game, those in between shots often decide momentum stretches. His size also allows the Lakers to switch more effectively on defense, giving them lineup flexibility.

Luke Kennard has quietly provided steady offensive value since arriving in Los Angeles. Averaging 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, his real influence comes from the gravity he creates beyond the arc. Defenses cannot afford to leave him unattended, and that spacing makes life easier for primary creators attacking downhill.

Marcus Smart brings a completely different dimension. Averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, his presence is felt most in the margins of the game. He thrives in physical contests, fights through screens, and pressures ball handlers into mistakes. In crunch time, when possessions slow down, and every decision carries weight, Smart’s defensive instincts and willingness to take on the toughest assignment can tilt the balance.

Prediction

Expect a competitive game early, with Phoenix feeding off home energy and forcing turnovers. In the second half, the shot creation of Doncic and the experience of LeBron should tilt the balance.

Prediction: Suns 110, Lakers 115