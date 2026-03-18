Jaylen Brown Reveals The Best And Toughest Player He Ever Guarded

When asked about the best and toughest players he has ever guarded, Jaylen Brown gave a clear-cut answer. He named two all-time greats. In an interview with Ahmad Rashad, Brown said:

“The best player is probably LeBron James, and hardest player is probably Stephen Curry, because you just got to do a lot of running.”

Brown’s reasons were simple. Guarding LeBron James is about dealing with greatness. Size, strength, IQ, and control of the game. LeBron dictates everything. He reads defenses, creates mismatches, and punishes mistakes. There is no easy way to defend him. You need strength, discipline, and awareness of every possession.

But Stephen Curry presents a different problem.

Brown called him the hardest to guard because of his constant movement. That is the key. Curry does not stop. He runs through screens, relocates constantly, and forces defenders to chase him across the entire floor. One second of hesitation turns into three points.

That kind of pressure wears you down.

It is not just about defense. It is about stamina, focus, communication, and endurance. You are not guarding the ball, but you are tracking motion. That is why many elite defenders have said the same thing about Curry. He tests your conditioning as much as your skill. And Brown has faced both at the highest level.

He also named the smartest player he has seen.

“Basketball-wise, Jason Kidd.”

That choice fits. Jason Kidd was known for reading the game before it happened. He controlled tempo, saw passing angles early, and made decisions faster than most players could react. Brown’s answer highlights how he values basketball IQ, not just scoring or athleticism.

The conversation did not stop there. Brown also revealed his all-time starting five. His list included LeBron, Curry, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Bill Russell. The notable change was finally including Jordan after leaving him out in previous versions.

That adjustment stands out.

While reflecting on legends, Brown is building his own case.

This season, he is averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field. The Boston Celtics are 45-23 and sit second in the East. Brown has carried a larger load with Jayson Tatum missing time. And he has emerged as a top MVP candidate and made the Celtics a top contender in the East yet again.

That is why his answers carry weight. LeBron represents complete dominance, Curry represents constant pressure, and Kidd represents intelligence. Each name highlights a different challenge at the highest level of basketball. And Brown has seen all of it up close.