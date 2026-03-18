Reggie Miller Defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Foulbaiting: “MJ Went To The Line 10+ Times”

Reggie Miller defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, says drawing fouls is part of elite scoring.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Reggie Miller Defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Foulbaiting: "MJ Went To The Line 10+ Times"
Credit: Fadeaway World

Reggie Miller does not see a problem with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the way he scores or with how often he gets to the free-throw line. Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, Miller pushed back hard against the ‘foul baiting’ label. His argument was simple: That this is nothing new.

He pointed straight to Michael Jordan.

“I don’t get it. I don’t understand what foul baiting is. We didn’t say this about MJ, and MJ went to the line 10+ times. James Harden was in that same category, went to the line 10+ times. Giannis. I don’t understand this.”

“You play the game, and you try to take advantage of whatever rules or how they’re calling the game. Games change from night to night. I know there’s a general consensus of how you’re supposed to play, but you have different officials each and every game.”

“He’s attacking the defense. Are some calls questionable? Absolutely. But I just don’t get it why he gets called out all the time. Last night, Jalen Brown’s been calling this out all the time. He shot 21 free throws last night. Learn and adapt. Learn and adapt. That’s what you’ve got to do.”

Miller said Jordan regularly went to the line 10 or more times a game. No one complained then or labeled it as manipulation. It was seen as dominance. The same applied to James Harden and even Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So why is SGA different?

That is the core of the debate.

Gilgeous-Alexander has faced criticism for years over how he draws fouls. His change of pace, body control, and ability to create contact often frustrate defenders. Some calls look questionable, while some look soft. But the numbers show consistency, not exaggeration.

His career average sits at 7.3 free-throw attempts per game. Over the last four seasons, that number has jumped to 9.3. That increase aligns with his rise into an elite scorer.

Miller’s point is direct: Elite scorers live at the line.

Jordan averaged 11.9 free-throw attempts at his peak and 8.2 for his career. That was part of his scoring profile. It was not criticized but rather was respected. The same logic applies to today’s game. SGA is not even leading the league in attempts. Luka Doncic averages 10.1 while Giannis sits at 9.9. Yet the conversation centers on Gilgeous-Alexander more than anyone else.

That is where Miller sees inconsistency.

He explained that players adjust to officiating. Each game has different referees who interpret the game differently. Every referee allows a different kind of physicality. And great players understand that quickly and exploit that to their advantage. That is not cheating, but rather a skill.

Miller also addressed the criticism from Jyalen Brown and others who have openly questioned SGA’s style. His response was blunt. If players are getting to the line, learn from it, adjust, and adapt. That mindset reflects how the league has always worked.

Shai fits that mold perfectly. His game is built on drives and how he attacks angles. Shai uses hesitation moves and keeps defenders off balance. And when they reach, he punishes them, and when they hesitate, he scores. That pressure creates fouls.

Some fans do not like how it looks or how the game is slowed down. And that is fair. But the results are consistent, as the Oklahoma City Thunder are once again the favorites, and Shai is the frontrunner to win the MVP award again.

Miller’s defense reframes the conversation. Instead of blaming the player, look at the system. If the rules reward certain actions, players will use them. That has always been true in basketball. SGA is not breaking the game; he is playing it the way stars always have.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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