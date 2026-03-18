Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Timberwolves host the Jazz at Target Center on Wednesday, March 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Timberwolves enter at 42-27, sixth in the West, and 23-12 at home, while the Jazz are 20-48, 14th in the West, and 8-26 on the road.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 116-104 win over the Suns on Tuesday night behind Julius Randle’s 32 points, while the Jazz lost 116-111 to the Kings in their last game.

The season series is 2-1 for the Timberwolves, who already beat the Jazz 137-97 and 120-113 before losing 127-122 in Utah in January.

With Anthony Edwards out, Randle becomes the clear offensive hub. He is averaging 21.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, while Rudy Gobert is giving the Timberwolves 10.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on 70.4% shooting.

For the Jazz, Isaiah Collier has quietly become the main table-setter at 11.6 points and 7.2 assists per game, while Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 13.5 points and has been on a stronger recent run than that season line suggests.

The basic shape of this matchup is simple. The Timberwolves have the better record, the better home spot, and the better defense, while the Jazz are trying to survive with a stripped-down rotation and a lot of young-guard offense.

Injury Report

Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: Out (right knee inflammation)

Enrique Freeman: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Julian Phillips: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Naz Reid: Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Jaylen Clark: Questionable (right calf soreness)

Jazz

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (left knee injury recovery)

Lauri Markkanen: Out (right hip impingement)

Keyonte George: Out (right hamstring strain)

Walker Kessler: Out (left shoulder injury recovery)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (nose injury recovery)

Ace Bailey: Questionable (concussion protocol)

John Konchar: Probable (left calf injury management)

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The first edge is the overall team profile. The Timberwolves are scoring 118.4 points per game with a 117.3 offensive rating, while also holding opponents to a 114.0 defensive rating. The Jazz are scoring 117.3 points per game, so the raw scoring gap is not massive, but their 122.0 defensive rating is one of the worst marks in the league. That is the real separator here. One team can survive ugly stretches because it still gets enough stops. The other usually cannot.

The second edge is lineup stability and physical structure. Even with Edwards sidelined, the Timberwolves still have Randle and Gobert, which gives them a real scoring hub and a real defensive anchor. The Jazz are missing Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, and Jusuf Nurkic, which strips away size, spacing, and a lot of normal rotation offense. That is a brutal setup against a Timberwolves team that can already beat you with force around the rim and on the glass. Reuters also reported Edwards will miss at least a week, but the Wolves just handled the Suns anyway, which matters here.

Home court matters more than usual in this spot. The Timberwolves are 23-12 at home, and this is the second night of a home-to-home set after beating the Suns. The Jazz, meanwhile, are just 8-26 on the road and have lost 11 of their last 13 overall. A bad road team with this many injuries usually needs a huge shooting night to steal one, and that is a hard bet against a defense with Gobert still cleaning up mistakes in the paint.

There is also direct matchup evidence on the Timberwolves’ side. The Timberwolves are 2-1 in the season series and have averaged 126.3 points per game against the Jazz this season. Even the one loss took 127 points from them at home. When the Timberwolves get this matchup into a normal half-court game, their size and efficiency have generally been too much. That should matter even more with the Jazz missing so much of its frontcourt and top-end scoring.

Why The Jazz Have The Advantage

The best Jazz argument starts with pace and offensive looseness. They are still playing at a 101.4 pace and averaging 29.4 assists per game, which is a lot of movement for a team with this record. The Timberwolves are at 26.1 assists, so the Jazz does have a path if they can turn this into a faster, more random game where the ball is flying around, and young guards are playing free. That is the kind of environment that gives underdogs a chance.

There is also a scoring-volatility angle. Sensabaugh just had 31 against the Blazers and 22 against the Kings, while Cody Williams exploded for a career-high 34 against the Kings. That matters because the Jazz are not trying to win with structure right now. They are trying to survive on bursts, shot-making, and young-player confidence. Against a Timberwolves team missing its best scorer, that kind of unexpected offense can at least make the game uncomfortable.

The season-series split also offers a small warning sign for the Timberwolves. The Jazz already beat them 127-122 once this season, so this is not a matchup where the better team has won every time automatically. The Jazz has shown they can score enough to hang if the game turns into a three-point contest and the Timberwolves do not defend with discipline. That one win is not enough to change the overall read, but it does show the route exists.

And there is always the danger of a letdown spot. The Timberwolves just beat the Suns the night before and are playing without Edwards. If they come out flat and assume the Jazz will fold, they have enough shot volume and enough young legs to make the first half messy. That is really the whole case on this side. The Jazz are not better. They just need the game to get weird early and stay weird.

X-Factors

Jaden McDaniels is a big swing piece for the Timberwolves because he fills the exact kind of gaps this matchup creates. He just scored 16 in the win over the Suns, and his value is bigger than raw points because he can defend multiple positions, run the floor, and finish secondary actions around Randle and Gobert. Against a Jazz team leaning on wings and young guards, his defensive range matters a lot. If he is active, the Jazz’s offense gets much harder to organize.

Naz Reid is the other clear Timberwolves x-factor, assuming that ankle lets him go. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 37.3% from three, and this is exactly the kind of matchup where his skill set can swing the game. The Jazz are already missing size, so Reid’s ability to play inside or out could punish the Jazz’s frontcourt depth badly. If he looks healthy, that is a major problem for the Jazz.

Cody Williams is the Jazz role guy most likely to break the script. He just dropped 34 points with seven rebounds and seven assists against the Kings, and that kind of downhill confidence matters on a thin roster. The Jazz needs one wing that can create something real when the first action dies. If Williams keeps attacking like that, the Jazz can stay attached longer than they should.

Kyle Filipowski matters because the Jazz need one frontcourt piece who can keep the game from becoming a Gobert rebound clinic. He had 15 against the Knicks in one of his better recent offensive outings, and with Kessler and Nurkic both out, the Jazz need his size, touch, and activity badly. If Filipowski loses the interior minutes, this game can get away fast. If he holds up, the Jazz at least have a chance to keep the possession battle respectable.

Prediction

This should be a Timberwolves win. The Jazz have enough young scoring to make it annoying for a half, and already proved once they can steal this matchup if the game gets loose. But the bigger read still points one way. The Timberwolves are at home, they are the better defensive team by a mile, and the Jazz are missing too much size and too many normal rotation pieces to trust over 48 minutes. Without Edwards, it may not be pretty, but the Wolves should still control the second half.

Prediction: Timberwolves 121, Jazz 109