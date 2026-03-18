Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Grizzlies host the Nuggets at FedExForum on Wednesday, March 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Grizzlies enter at 23-44 and 11th in the West, with an 11-15 home record, while the Nuggets are 42-27 and fifth in the West with a 23-14 road record.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 132-107 loss to the Bulls, their eighth straight defeat, while the Nuggets just rolled past the 76ers 124-96. The season series is already 2-0 for the Nuggets, so this is the Grizzlies’ last shot to avoid a sweep.

Nikola Jokic remains the center of everything for the Nuggets, averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.6 assists while shooting 57.3% from the field and 38.6% from three. Jamal Murray has been the co-star they need, putting up 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 47.9% shooting and 42.4% from three.

For the Grizzlies, Cedric Coward is averaging 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, while Jaylen Wells is giving them 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

The shape of this matchup is obvious. The Nuggets have the best player, the better offense, and the cleaner recent form, while the Grizzlies are just trying to survive with a roster missing most of its normal spine.

Injury Report

Grizzlies

Ja Morant: Out (left elbow UCL sprain)

Santi Aldama: Out (right knee surgery recovery)

Brandon Clarke: Out (right calf strain)

Zach Edey: Out (left ankle surgery recovery)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out (right great toe surgery recovery)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out (right 5th finger surgery recovery)

Jahmai Mashack: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Nuggets

Aaron Gordon: Out (right hamstring injury management)

Peyton Watson: Out (right hamstring strain)

DaRon Holmes II: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Curtis Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)

KJ Simpson: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Why The Grizzlies Have The Advantage

The Grizzlies’ best argument starts with pace and ball movement. They are still averaging 115.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, and 28.6 assists per game, which tells you the offense has not completely fallen apart even during this skid. They still play with movement, and they still try to pressure defenses with volume. If they can make this game faster and less organized, that is the one script that gives them a real chance.

There is also a turnover angle that matters. The Grizzlies average 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game, so even with the roster stripped down, they still generate some chaos. The Nuggets are usually too smart to hand away games, but if the Grizzlies can force live-ball mistakes and get any transition offense at all, they can flatten the talent gap for stretches. That matters because winning in the half-court against Jokic for 48 minutes is a terrible bet.

The other thing working for the Grizzlies is pure randomness. They are so shorthanded that the rotation is basically being rebuilt on the fly, and sometimes that makes teams weird to guard for a night. Cedric Coward just led them with 17 against the Bulls, Wells had 23 in the loss to the Mavericks, and GG Jackson has already shown he can get hot in a hurry. That is not a stable formula, but it is a live one in a one-game sample.

And there is always the letdown factor on the other side. The Nuggets just handled the 76ers easily, and this is exactly the type of game where a contender can show up sloppy against a wounded opponent. The Grizzlies are not better, but they do not need to be better to hang around for a half. They need the game to get weird early and force the Nuggets to care.

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The biggest edge is offense, and it is not subtle. The Nuggets are scoring 120.7 points per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 39.2% from three, while also averaging 28.3 assists against only 13.0 turnovers. They own a 121.5 offensive rating, one of the best marks in the league. The Grizzlies, by comparison, are scoring 115.6 points with a 115.7 defensive rating and 15.2 turnovers per game. That is a bad setup against Jokic and Murray.

The second edge is composure. The Nuggets’ whole offensive identity is built around not wasting possessions, and that matters even more against an opponent trying to create chaos. Jokic is leading the league in rebounds and assists, and Murray is having a career-best scoring season. When those two are on the floor together, the Nuggets usually get a good shot eventually. The Grizzlies do not have that kind of possession-by-possession certainty right now.

There is also the recent-form gap. The Nuggets have won five of their last 10 and are still right in the middle of a tight race near the top of the West. The Grizzlies have lost eight straight and are leaking points, boards, and confidence. Monday’s loss to the Bulls was another example of it. They gave up 132 points and got buried by a 21-4 run to open the third. Against a disciplined offense, that is asking for disaster.

Then there is the head-to-head piece. The Nuggets are already 2-0 in the season series, and now they get this matchup against a Grizzlies team missing Ja Morant, Edey, Aldama, Clarke, and Pippen Jr. That is just too much absent structure against a team with this much shot creation and continuity. If the Nuggets play anywhere near their normal standard, they should get control of the game by the second half.

X-Factors

GG Jackson is the Grizzlies’ volatility piece. He is averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 20.6 minutes, and this team needs exactly that kind of microwave scoring in this matchup. The Grizzlies are not going to out-execute the Nuggets for 48 minutes, so they need one young scorer who can get hot and swing a quarter. Jackson is probably the most likely guy to do it.

Cam Spencer is the other real swing player because he gives the Grizzlies something they badly need right now: organized offense. He is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 44.4% from three, and against the Nuggets, that matters because the Grizzlies cannot afford empty possessions. If Spencer keeps the ball moving and makes open threes, this squad has a much better chance to stay attached.

Christian Braun is the Nuggets’ cleanest swing piece because he turns Jokic-driven offense into easy points without needing the ball for long. He just led the Nuggets with 22 against the 76ers, and this is the kind of matchup where his cutting, rim pressure, and transition finishing can shred a thin defense. If Braun is productive early, the Grizzlies will have even less margin to load up on Jokic and Murray.

Bruce Brown is the other Nuggets connector who matters. He is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season, and his value here is simple: keep the second unit organized, attack weak closeouts, and make the Grizzlies defend through multiple actions instead of one. Against a team this shorthanded, those extra competent possessions can snowball fast.

Prediction

This one feels pretty straightforward. The Grizzlies are too injured, too thin, and too shaky defensively to trust against a Nuggets offense that is already one of the best in the league. A few young wings might give the Grizzlies some short bursts, but the bigger picture is still overwhelming. Jokic should own the middle of the floor, Murray should get clean looks out of two-man actions, and the Nuggets should have too much structure by the third quarter.

Prediction: Grizzlies 109, Nuggets 123