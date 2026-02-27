Iman Shumpert Told LeBron James To His Face That Michael Jordan Is The GOAT

Iman Shumpert recalled the time he told LeBron James why Michael Jordan was the GOAT, highlighting what James' shortcomings.

The GOAT debate is possibly the most widely discussed topic in basketball today, with LeBron James and Michael Jordan constantly being pitted against each other. Given that there have been solid arguments from both sides, it is apparent that people have their preferences.

On that note, during a recent appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, former NBA player Iman Shumpert revealed why Michael Jordan was the GOAT. The catch, however, was that Shumpert told LeBron James, to his face, why Jordan was greater.

“Even though he [James] is the great one, he knows,” Shumpert recalled. “One, I’m a Chicago kid. Two… How LeBron, at the end of the game, can pass to somebody? If it was my team, I wouldn’t do that. I’m going to take the DNA of Mike. That’s who I grew up watching. That’s the way I like the game played.”

“So, it’s like, to see Bron defer sometimes and do certain stuff, that’s why I put him [Jordan] over. Plus, it’s like Mike never lost a championship [matchup],” he added. “So, that’s why.”

Iman Shumpert recalled that James laughed upon being told why he wasn’t the GOAT in Shumpert’s eyes, suggesting that the superstar took the jab well. However, when considering the points presented by James’ former teammate, it certainly presents an interesting argument.

LeBron James has been criticized in the past for not taking the last shot, which has often led to him being considered a poor clutch performer. For the most part, this argument may hold. But from a basketball perspective, James has routinely prioritized making the “right” play in these situations, something the four-time champion himself has attested to.

Despite the critique, statistically, LeBron James has proven himself as one of the NBA’s best players in clutch situations. With the highest playoff clutch shooting average in NBA history, the forward doesn’t shy away from the big occasion. Unfortunately, his inherently different outlook on the game overshadows this aspect.

While there is merit in valuing team play over individual glory, the “killer” instinct that is often associated with Michael Jordan tends to be viewed more favorably. When paired with his unreal record in the NBA Finals, it is truly difficult to dispute why one would consider Jordan to be the GOAT.

In many ways, Shumpert’s choice seems to be rooted in personal bias, something he willingly admitted. In light of some of his other stories about LeBron James, especially the ones highlighting his greatness and talent as a basketball player, Shumpert’s pick doesn’t align. But since James’ former teammate has been equally consistent in criticizing the forward, he remains neutral enough to present some intriguing takes.

