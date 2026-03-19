Jaylen Brown Uses Numerology And Astrology To Improve Communication With Celtics Teammates

Seeing the Boston Celtics emerge as one of the best teams in the NBA was certainly not on the cards in the offseason, especially after their roster overhaul. But with Jaylen Brown‘s leadership and commitment to winning, the team had all the tools to succeed.

Following the Celtics’ 120-99 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, Jaylen Brown opened up about how invested he was in understanding his teammates. Claiming to have utilized numerology and astrology to understand his teammates and their preferred communication styles, Brown shared:

“I learned a lot about each and every one of our guys, like even down to astrology and numerology. I learned communication styles that worked best for each individual, and started utilizing them when I speak to each and every guy. I didn’t know if it worked before the season started, but that stuff definitely works.”

Jaylen Brown continued by revealing each person’s communication style and how it differed based on factors such as their Chinese zodiac sign.

“Neemi’s [Queta] the year of the rabbit. So, his communication is different from DWhite’s. DWhite is the year of the dog,” Brown added. “Hugo [Gonzales] is also a dog. Payton’s a tiger, JT is a tiger. Ron [Harper Jr.] is a dragon, Joe’s a dragon. Nikola [Vucevic] is the year of the horse; it’s the year of the horse right now. Each of them has different communication styles.”

Jaylen Brown’s approach, under the guidance of his friends, may be considered esoteric. But it is safe to say that it has been effective. Given how well the Celtics have performed this season, despite the hardships they suffered before the campaign began, Brown’s investment in understanding his teammates has certainly paid off.

Can Jaylen Brown Lead The Celtics To Another Title?

Against all odds, the Boston Celtics have emerged as a playoff-bound team this season. Now, with Jayson Tatum also finding his groove again, the Celtics could realistically be considered title favorites, too.

Jaylen Brown’s MVP-caliber performances have been a noteworthy part of this journey. With averages of 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, Brown has been phenomenal. When also considering that he has climbed to No. 10 in the Celtics’ all-time scoring leaders list, this campaign has truly been special.

At the moment, the Celtics are one of the best teams in the East, if not the league. With an offensive rating of 119.7 (2nd in the NBA) and a defensive rating of 111.6 (5th in the NBA), Boston is already among the top 10 teams in two key categories, and is one of two teams in the top 5 of both.

For all intents and purposes, Boston has the tools to contend for another title. With a solid culture in place, a team at full strength, and one of the best superstar duos in the NBA, the Celtics will be a force to be reckoned with once the playoffs begin.