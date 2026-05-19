Nick Wright Ranks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander As The 9th Greatest Guard In NBA History

The OKC Thunder were considered the favorites to win the 2026 NBA Championship before the start of the Western Conference Finals, but Game 1 saw them falling to a 125-111 2OT loss at home against the San Antonio Spurs. Despite that, reigning two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will feel confident he can lead the team to their second straight championship after another dominant season with the No. 1 seed in the West.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s accolades at age 27 are already lining up with some of the greatest players in NBA history. He’s joined elite company by securing his back-to-back regular-season MVP wins, and he could join rare company if he can repeat as a champion and Finals MVP.

Nick Wright believes that Gilgeous-Alexander already has the resume to be ranked as the ninth-greatest guard in NBA history, with another title win in 2026 potentially giving him an argument as one of the five greatest guards ever.

“I believe, almost inarguably, if they win the title, he leaps over Wade. You could argue that he leaps over a few of the guys in front of him. Isiah Thomas is a different discussion. When we show the accolades, the lack will stick out like a sore thumb. It’s one of those, ‘You had to be there’ kinda moments.”

“Let’s say in a month if they win the title, he’s the fifth greatest guard ever. That it’s Jordan, Magic, Kobe, Steph, and SGA. Do you think that’s a legitimate opinion, even if you don’t agree with it? I think it’s an allowable opinion.”

Wright’s list featured Michael Jordan at No. 1, Magic Johnson at No. 2, Kobe Bryant at No. 3, Stephen Curry at No. 4, Jerry West at No. 5, Isiah Thomas at No. 6, Oscar Robertson at No. 7, and Dwyane Wade at No. 8 ahead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The argument that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would rank higher than Wade, Robertson, and Thomas as a result of a second championship is a bold claim. The Canadian guard needs to first ensure his team can overcome the Spurs in the Conference Finals before planning what comes next in terms of his legacy.

The 27-year-old Thunder guard already has career accolades of four All-Star appearances, three All-NBA First-Team appearances, and the 2025 NBA scoring title, alongside his two MVPs in 2025 and 2026. He holds career averages of 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over eight seasons and 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists over 55 Playoff games in his career.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s resume is comparable to Wade’s, who never won an MVP and also has one Finals MVP to his name. Wade sacrificed his position as a No. 1 option to LeBron James in his prime, so it won’t be hard to argue that Gilgeous-Alexander passes him all time if he leads OKC to repeat as NBA Champions, even though Wade won four titles over the course of his career.

Thomas won two titles and one Finals MVP without any regular-season MVP wins, so Shai’s resume will look stronger than Thomas with another title and Finals MVP. The same can be said for Robertson, who won one MVP and was a one-time champion, although he did redefine the position in his era.

Judging all these careers by their accolades seems reductive, but that’s how basketball conversation will evolve, as most fans won’t be able to watch all the names worthy of being in this conversation in one lifetime. Where individual players rank all-time will always lead to debates between fans of different generations, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s resume is ensuring he will be remembered as an all-time great, nonetheless.