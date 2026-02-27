Austin Reaves Sends 3-Word Message On How Lakers Can Break Out Of Slump

Austin Reaves provides a realistic solution as the Lakers' appear to be entering a slump coming out of the All-Star break.

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ misery continues as the team suffered a frustrating 113-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Although the Purple and Gold appear to be in a slump, Lakers guard Austin Reaves may have a workable solution to help the team break out of it.

Losing three games in a row is undoubtedly frustrating, especially considering the manner in which they lost the last two. While speaking with the media after the game, however, Austin Reaves shared a simple message, urging the team to redirect their focus.

“Control the controllables,” Reaves said. “There’s a handful of plays tonight I feel like if we are better, it can swing a game. Every possession matters. I know it sounds like a cliche because there’s so many of them, but it can swing the game in either direction.”

“Throughout the game, one little play, one little mistake can ignite a crowd, ignite a team, whatever it may be. So, control those controllables.”

Austin Reaves’ statement emphasizes the Lakers’ recurring issues with executing plans on the floor. Although Luka Doncic had himself a terrific night, notching 41 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists for the game, as a unit, the Purple and Gold couldn’t match the superstar’s production.

A blend of ill-timed turnovers, missed shots, and poor defensive effort in crucial situations eventually became the Lakers’ undoing. While frustrating, the Purple and Gold will need to regroup and find an answer.

 

Austin Reaves Came Up Short Against The Suns

While Austin Reaves provided a controlled response to how the Lakers can break out of their slump, he was as culpable for the loss as anyone.

Although he has been one of the team’s most reliable scorers, Reaves posted 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists while shooting 5-12 from the field and 2-5 from beyond the arc against the Suns. With four turnovers to his name, the most on the Lakers’ roster on Thursday night, the guard’s performance was underwhelming.

While understandably disappointing, the real low point of Reaves’ night was missing the go-ahead three-pointer to tie the game. Despite a clear look at the rim, the guard’s shot attempt went marginally long before bouncing out.

Although Austin Reaves missed the shot, the play itself was quite promising as it gave the guard ample time to put up a good shot. He briefly commented on the play during his post-game media availability, stating:

“It was just the design of the play. Good play call. I got a good look. Missed it. But yeah, it was what the play was designed to do.”

Seeing Reaves get open on this play was much more positive than the botched possession against the Magic. While it may be clutching at straws, there is some optimism to be derived from Reaves’ decisiveness in late-game situations.

