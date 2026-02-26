JJ Redick Addresses Lakers’ Collapse vs. Magic And How They Responded After Critical Team Meeting

Lakers coach gets real on if his team has moved on from their loss to the Magic this week.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming off a rough game vs. the Magic on Tuesday, Lakers coach JJ Redick did not hold back on describing what he called a “great” practice. In a chat with the media ahead of tonight’s clash against the Suns, Redick answered whether the group has moved on from their lackluster effort a few days ago.

“I think there are specific times throughout the season where you talk about what just happened, more than just your normal review,” said Redick. “You know that you’re not gonna do that after every game, but we had a great practice and meeting on Monday after the Boston game. And you know that you don’t need to belabor every single loss.”

The Lakers hit a low point in Tuesday’s defeat. Avoidable errors and miscommunication down the stretch cost them a very winnable game, pushing them down to 34-23; just two games above seventh in the standings. The night was defined by poor shooting performances from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who expressed frustration both during and after the loss. In a rare occurrence for Reaves, he didn’t even talk with the media post-game. That’s not to mention Luka Doncic’s foul-hunting habits, who was so busy warring with the refs that he’d frequently give up fast-break opportunities.

Despite those concerns, JJ Redick isn’t doing anything major to change the status quo. He talked through the loss a little more extensively with his team and feels good about how they responded in practice. Ultimately, however, there’s no way to know if the Lakers are changed unless we see something different on the court.

Against the Suns tonight, a team they’ve struggled against this season, the Lakers will have an opportunity to put what they learned into practice, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy. Maintaining a steady rhythm on offense will be tricky, but it’s defensively where the Lakers must take special care. With mediocre defenders, the Lakers will always be limited in how they can offer resistance, but if they can properly execute Redick’s game plan, it could be enough to set things back on the right track.

For now, the Lakers still have a long way to go before they’re satisfied with their current play, but Redick isn’t giving up hope. he stil beleives in what this team can do, and he’s not going to harp on every loss. Instead, he’s going to keep the focus where it should be: on the next opponent. By all accounts, the Lakers have already moved on from Tuesday, and it could go down as the point where the team’s entire trajectory turned around.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images Leaked Video Shows Luka Doncic Ridiculed Kris Dunn; Dropped Multiple F-Bombs At Clippers Game
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like