Lakers In Disarray After Magic Loss: Austin Reaves Shunned Reporters In Rare Move

Nico Martinez
The cracks are starting to form in Los Angeles amid a string of concerning games. Now that their big three are healthy, there’s no excuse for their struggles, and Tuesday night’s loss to the Magic was somewhat of a tipping point for the mood in the locker room. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are in a state of disarray going into tonight’s game against the Suns, with Austin Reaves even shunning reporters for the first time in recent memory.

“LeBron was complex by how the game ended,” said McMenamin. “I would say Luka Doncic was despondent. Austin Reaves was silent. It’s the first time I can remember when we reporters had asked to speak to Austin Reaves postgame, and he chose to leave the arena without stopping to share his thoughts. It’s a team in a bit of disarray right now. They only went 4-4 on that recent home stand, their longest one of the season, and didn’t get to gain footing in the standings. Now they go on the road against a Phoenix team that’s given them some troubles already this season.”

That defeat marked the second straight for the Lake Show, and arguably one of Reaves’ worst games of the year. He finished with 18 points along with two rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks per game on 37.5% shooting from the field. He’ll need to be better to pick up the win tonight, in enemy territory, but there are many concerns for a Lakers team that’s quickly losing control.

Initially, the franchise had title ambitions for what could be LeBron James‘ final season in Los Angeles. Alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, he was poised to help his team deliver a competitive campaign that ends with a deep playoff run. Instead, injuries have derailed their momentum, forcing lineup changes over multiple months. Even when fully healthy, however, the fit has been awkward, leading to mediocre results on the court.

For Reaves, who is just coming off a minute restriction, the frustration is starting to boil over. As the team crushes under the weight of expectations, he’s growing increasingly desperate for answers, hence his outbursts against the media and isolation from teammates. The problem is, the road only gets tougher from here.

Coming off the longest homestand of the season (4-4 in eight games), the Lakers will no longer have the comforts of the Crypto.com Arena. It starts tonight with a game against the Phoenix Suns. They struggled against this team in their last meeting,

