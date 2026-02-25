Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Shoots Poorly In Forgettable Result Against Magic

Luka Doncic and LeBron James could not close against the Magic on Tuesday night as they lost 110-109 in a confusing performance.

Eddie Bitar
6 Min Read
Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a frustrating 110-109 loss to the Orlando Magic despite leading for 80% of the game. While the Lakers shot an efficient 48% from the field and received strong interior production, late-game execution and some shocking decisions proved costly.

Contents

Luka Doncic’s inefficient shooting night headlined a result that slipped through Los Angeles’ fingers after they appeared in control for much of the contest. Here are the full player ratings from a forgettable defeat in Orlando.

 

Luka Doncic: B

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 9 REB, 15 AST, 2 TOV, 1 BLK, 8-24 FG, 2-10 3-PT FG, 4-9 FT, 38 MIN

Luka Doncic filled the stat sheet as a passer, dishing 15 assists and generating quality looks all night. But his shot selection and efficiency were major issues. He forced attempts late in the clock, struggled from three, and left five points at the free-throw line in a one-point loss. The playmaking was elite; the scoring efficiency was not. In tight margins, the missed opportunities loomed large.

 

LeBron James: B

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 5 TOV, 2 BLK, 8-13 FG, 2-6 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 32 MIN

LeBron James picked his spots well and looked strong getting downhill. When he attacked decisively, Orlando didn’t have many answers. But the five turnovers were costly, especially in a game where the Lakers didn’t have much margin. A couple of loose passes and over-dribbled possessions disrupted momentum. Defensively, though, he competed – the two blocks were real effort plays. Efficient scoring night. Sloppy ball security.

 

Deandre Ayton: B

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 13 REB, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 8-11 FG, 5-5 FT, 32 MIN

Ayton was steady and physical from the opening tip. He established deep position, finished through contact, and didn’t force anything outside his comfort zone. The 13 rebounds weren’t cheap ones either – several came in traffic. When the Lakers fed him consistently, good things happened. You could argue he deserved even more touches, especially late.

 

Austin Reaves: B

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 6-16 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 35 MIN

Reaves played hard – that part is never in question. He competed defensively, challenged shots, and even picked up two blocks. But offensively, it was a mixed bag. Some tough, confident makes were balanced out by rushed jumpers and a few drives that went nowhere. He wasn’t bad, but he also wasn’t the steady release valve they needed down the stretch.

 

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4-7 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Rui gave them exactly what they needed off the bench – controlled scoring. No wasted motion, no forced shots. When the ball swung his way, he made quick decisions. The two threes were timely and helped stabilize a couple shaky stretches.

 

Luke Kennard: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3-4 FG, 3-4 FT, 15 MIN

Kennard was able to score in a short period of time and was able to take shots and score easily. His ability to score also helped with keeping the Lakers in the game.

 

Marcus Smart: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1-2 FG, 1-2 FT, 23 MIN

Smart’s fingerprints were mostly on the defensive end. He was physical at the point of attack and rotated well. Offensively, though, he barely looked at the rim. In a tight game, that passiveness limits spacing. You need him to at least threaten the defense a bit more.

 

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1-2 FG, 12 MIN

Vanderbilt’s energy translated immediately. He chased loose balls, defended multiple positions, and protected the rim in help situations. The offense will never run through him, but he did the dirty work.

 

Jake LaRavia: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 16 MIN

LaRavia had one good look and rolled in a basket, but overall it felt like he was trying to find his footing. He never presented a problem to the other team but also did not aid his team at all.

 

Maxi Kleber: C

Game Stats: 3 REB, 1 TOV, 11 MIN

Kleber floated through his minutes. He battled on the glass and positioned himself defensively, but never really imposed himself on the game.

 

Drew Timme: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1-2 FG, 12 MIN

In limited time, Timme showed good solid energy and was able to finish efficiently on the opportunities he had. He held his own physically, even though he wasn’t that heavily featured.

Eddie Bitar
