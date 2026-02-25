Lakers Flame Out In The Clutch Against Magic In 110-109 Loss; 5 Major Takeaways

For nearly the entire night, the Los Angeles Lakers looked in control. They led for 80% of the game, built a 12-point advantage, and shot a solid 48 percent from the field. Yet when it mattered most, execution crumbled, and Orlando stole a 110-109 victory.

The Lakers actually outshot the Magic from the field (48% to 46%) and from three (31% to 24%). They also recorded 8 blocks to Orlando’s 5 and held the Magic to just 7-29 from deep. On paper, that’s usually a winning formula.

But the margins were razor-thin. Orlando dominated the glass 47-39, scored 58 points in the paint, and got to the free-throw line efficiently (17-23). Most importantly, the Magic executed late, while the Lakers faltered in crunch time.

Here are five major takeaways from a loss that will sting.

1. Paolo Banchero Took Over When It Mattered

Paolo Banchero delivered a superstar performance: 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in 38 minutes. He shot 12-22 from the field and an impressive 10-11 from the free-throw line, repeatedly attacking downhill.

In the fourth quarter and closing minutes, Banchero’s physicality became the difference. He drew contact, forced switches, and punished mismatches inside. The Lakers simply had no consistent answer for him defensively.

While Los Angeles had strong individual scoring nights, they lacked a single dominant closer. Banchero’s efficiency, especially his ability to generate free throws, tilted the final possessions in Orlando’s favor.

2. Lakers’ Clutch Execution Fell Apart

The Lakers led most of the night but struggled offensively late in the game. They finished 40-83 from the field overall, but in important full-court possessions, their shot selections were just rushed and way too predictable.

Luka Doncic completed the game with 22 points and 15 assists. He shot 8-24 from the field, 2-10 from the three, and missed 5 free throws, making 4 of 9. Many late possessions went to isolation plays without the ball moving.

Meanwhile, LeBron James helped with 21 points, 8-13 shooting, but he had 5 turnovers and made some major mistakes. The Lakers had 4 points, and the Magic had 11 turnovers. They completely failed to capitalize on these extra scoring opportunities.

3. Orlando Won The Paint And The Glass

Orlando won the game, even when the Lakers hit more from the 3-point line. The Magic scored 58 of their 108 points (53.7%) in the paint versus the Lakers’ 50 (46.3%) and also outdid them in offensive rebounds, 12 to Los Angeles’ 7.

Wendell Carter Jr excelled with 20 points (71.4%) and 11 rebounds, shooting 9-13. He forced the Lakers’ bigs to make their most difficult rotations.

Despite Deandre Ayton scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds (8-11 FG), the Lakers were outrebounded overall 47 to 38. Second-chance points and interior scoring erased the Lakers’ shooting edge.

4. Free-Throw Disparity And Missed Opportunities

The Lakers actually attempted more free throws (28 to 23) but converted just 71 percent (20-28), compared to Orlando’s 74 percent (17-23). In a one-point loss, missed free throws loom large.

Doncic alone left 5 points at the line, and Marcus Smart missed one of two in limited attempts. Those empty trips added up in a game decided by a single possession.

Orlando, meanwhile, was clinical when it mattered most. Banchero’s 10-11 performance at the stripe neutralized the Lakers’ aggressiveness and ensured late fouls translated into points.

5. Bench Production And Role Player Impact

The Orlando Magic’s bench has provided stability rather than scoring during this game. Jonathan Isaac had 3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks, and Moritz Wagner scored 4 points and grabbed 3 rebounds, also in limited time.

4 starters on the Magic scored in double digits, including Desmond Bane, who led the game with 22 points, and Tristan da Silva, who had 13 points and shot 3-5 from 3. This balanced scoring made it difficult for the Lakers to defend one player.

The bench of the Lakers also had some good moments, with Rui Hachimura scoring 10 points on 4-7 from the field and Luke Kennard scoring 9 points on 3-4 from the field, but the bench’s overall impact during clutch time was really low. When the game was on the line, LA relied on its stars the most, but the offense was not good.