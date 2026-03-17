What NBA Divisions And Conferences Might Look Like If Seattle And Las Vegas Get Teams

An intriguing idea has been put forth about how the NBA can structure its conferences and divisions.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NBA is potentially going to have two new teams in the 2028-29 season, as the league looks at expansion. Seattle and Las Vegas are the front-runners to land those teams, with the league set to hold a vote during the board of governors meeting next week to explore adding franchises in the two cities.

Seattle and Las Vegas’ getting teams would, of course, shake things up significantly when it comes to conferences and divisions. Some sort of shuffling in the divisions was inevitable with expansion, but both these teams being in the West means there would be a change in the conferences as well.

So, what would the NBA look like when you add those two teams? Well, The Sporting Tribune’s Arash Markazi put forth an idea on X on Monday.

Potential new divisions and conferences in the NBA.
Credit: Arash Markazi/X

NBA executives expect the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Memphis Grizzlies to go to the Eastern Conference. The Timberwolves are the ones whom Markazi is sending to the East. They’ll be in a division with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls, Pistons, and Bucks are in the Central Division as of now, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers. The Cavaliers and Pacers would separate from this pack and be in a division with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards. The 76ers and Wizards are currently in the Atlantic and Southeast Divisions, respectively.

As for the new entrants, the Seattle SuperSonics would be part of a division with the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, and the Sacramento Kings.

The Trail Blazers are currently part of the Northwest Division with the Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Utah Jazz. The Thunder, Nuggets, and Jazz would stay together in this new setup, with the Grizzlies being the fourth team in the division.

The Grizzlies are currently part of the Southwest Division with the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs. The Mavericks, Rockets, Pelicans, and Spurs remain together in this scenario.

Lastly, the Warriors and Kings are currently in the Pacific Division with the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Phoenix Suns. The Clippers, Lakers, and Suns would remain together, and they’d be joined by the new franchise in Las Vegas.

Now, you can certainly make a case for the NBA to restructure the divisions in this manner, but there would be some complaints. The biggest one would be about the 76ers. They have historically had a rivalry with the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, and are with them in the Atlantic Division right now. Separating the 76ers from the Celtics and Knicks might not be ideal.

Another idea that is getting brought up is to have two divisions with eight teams, instead of four with four. It seems unlikely the NBA will go down that route, though. We’re probably going to get something similar to what Markazi is suggesting. It will be fascinating to see how this situation unfolds.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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