Video: Security Ejects NBA Fan For Pulling Stephen Curry Into The Crowd At Celtics Game

A viral video on social media shows Stephen Curry was yanked into the crowd at the Celtics' game tonight and that led to a fan's ejection from the arena.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after committing a turnover against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry was sidelined for the Warriors’ 99-120 loss to the Celtics tonight, but has been traveling with the team on this road trip despite not being expected to play until April.

At halftime, when the Warriors’ superstar was headed back to the locker room from the sidelines with the team, an NBA fan in attendance at the arena unexpectedly managed to pull Curry into the crowd after grabbing his arm.

A Warriors staff member immediately pulled the fan’s hand away from Curry and began yelling at him for infringing on his personal space. The fan who recorded the video of the incident claimed that the arena’s security team subsequently ejected the fan from the arena.

 

The Warriors’ superstar looked a bit shaken up after the incident, but calmly walked away as the security and team staff intervened to deal with the situation.

Other NBA fans saw this incident on social media and began throwing shade at Boston’s fans. They felt that such conduct from fans is unacceptable, and they were rightly escorted out of the arena.

“Lady thought she was at a petting zoo.🐐 “

“Aye, who touched my goat like that? Wtf?”

“Banned for life for touching my goat. 😤 “

“Incredibly Boston guy maneuver.”

“This is why he has a bodyguard with him everywhere he goes.”

“Does anyone know how to keep their hands to themselves nowadays?🫩”

Various such reactions flooded the internet after the shorthanded Warriors lost the game down the stretch. Curry is expected to be reevaluated on Saturday after having missed the Warriors’ last 19 games (including tonight).

An optimistic timeline suggests that he could be back in action as early as the end of this month, which means it would be realistic to assume that he would at least play all seven games the Warriors have in April before the postseason.

The 38-year-old veteran superstar was averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc before being sidelined due to suffering from runner’s knee syndrome.

The Warriors fell to 33-36 after tonight’s loss and are now 10th in the West. They are now nine games ahead of the Grizzlies (23-44), who are in 11th place.

With 13 games left in the season, it is very unlikely that they fall out of a play-in tournament position now. Golden State is now headed to Detroit to face the Pistons on Friday, March 20.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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