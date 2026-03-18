Video: Security Ejects NBA Fan For Pulling Stephen Curry Into The Crowd At Celtics Game

Stephen Curry was sidelined for the Warriors’ 99-120 loss to the Celtics tonight, but has been traveling with the team on this road trip despite not being expected to play until April.

At halftime, when the Warriors’ superstar was headed back to the locker room from the sidelines with the team, an NBA fan in attendance at the arena unexpectedly managed to pull Curry into the crowd after grabbing his arm.

A Warriors staff member immediately pulled the fan’s hand away from Curry and began yelling at him for infringing on his personal space. The fan who recorded the video of the incident claimed that the arena’s security team subsequently ejected the fan from the arena.

Want a quick boot from an NBA arena? Grab Steph Curry and yank his arm. Security was on it quick and they were ushered out. pic.twitter.com/hQdL5wV2Cb — Kyle (@KyleCelt33) March 19, 2026

The Warriors’ superstar looked a bit shaken up after the incident, but calmly walked away as the security and team staff intervened to deal with the situation.

Other NBA fans saw this incident on social media and began throwing shade at Boston’s fans. They felt that such conduct from fans is unacceptable, and they were rightly escorted out of the arena.

“Lady thought she was at a petting zoo.🐐 “

“Aye, who touched my goat like that? Wtf?”

“Banned for life for touching my goat. 😤 “

“Incredibly Boston guy maneuver.”

“This is why he has a bodyguard with him everywhere he goes.”

“Does anyone know how to keep their hands to themselves nowadays?🫩”

Various such reactions flooded the internet after the shorthanded Warriors lost the game down the stretch. Curry is expected to be reevaluated on Saturday after having missed the Warriors’ last 19 games (including tonight).

An optimistic timeline suggests that he could be back in action as early as the end of this month, which means it would be realistic to assume that he would at least play all seven games the Warriors have in April before the postseason.

The 38-year-old veteran superstar was averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc before being sidelined due to suffering from runner’s knee syndrome.

The Warriors fell to 33-36 after tonight’s loss and are now 10th in the West. They are now nine games ahead of the Grizzlies (23-44), who are in 11th place.

With 13 games left in the season, it is very unlikely that they fall out of a play-in tournament position now. Golden State is now headed to Detroit to face the Pistons on Friday, March 20.