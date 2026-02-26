Leaked Video Shows Luka Doncic Ridiculed Kris Dunn; Dropped Multiple F-Bombs At Clippers Game

New video shows the Lakers star Luka Doncic trash-talking Kris Dunn due to their strained history going back to his days with the Mavericks.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Lakers faced the Clippers last week in a nail-biting 125-122 win over their rivals from across town. According to new footage, Luka Doncic reportedly targeted the matchup against the Clippers’ guard Kris Dunn due to their history from a previous meeting between the two sides.

According to ‘LegendZ productions,’ a lip-reader’s page which is famous on social media, Doncic dropped multiple expletives in his exchange with Dunn near the end of the game.

 

With a little less than two minutes left in the final quarter, the Lakers were only ahead by one possession, and Doncic was under pressure to convert on the offensive end. That’s when he drew a foul from Kris Dunn and began his trash-talking.

“And f**king one! Can’t f**k with me,” the Lakers’ Slovenian superstar seemingly said. Subsequently, Dunn turned up the intensity and began being more physical with Doncic.

On the very next play, Doncic once again drew a foul while laughing in Dunn’s face and let everyone know that he was fouled twice on that possession. Dunn kept talking to Doncic, but the Lakers’ superstar’s only response was to laugh in his face and ridicule him.

The Lakers’ superstar finished this game with 38 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds while shooting 11-25 from the field (44.0 FG%) and 8-14 from beyond the arc (57.1 3P%).

This interaction makes a lot of sense considering the heated exchange these two players had in their last meeting in November, when Jaxson Hayes also intervened and received a technical foul for pushing Dunn. The leaked video also revealed details of what was said by the players in that heated scuffle.

“You’re dirty as f**k,” Doncic apparently said to Dunn after he got elbowed in the back while fighting for a rebound.

“Man, watch out, f**k are you talking to?” Dunn responded while shoving Doncic away with the ball in his chest. At this point, Hayes intervened and pushed Dunn away from Doncic.

“Stop f**king flopping b**ch,” Dunn later responded, seemingly suggesting that the Slovenian superstar was exaggerating and wasn’t really fouled. “You ain’t like that bro,” said Doncic while mocking Dunn during that exchange as well, and Hayes joined in by calling Dunn a “pu**y.”

“I busted your a** again,” the Lakers’ superstar further added on the way back to the bench while Hayes continued his barrage of calling him “soft” and a “pu**y a** n***a.”

Historically, Doncic has always had the upper hand over Dunn ever since he was on the Mavericks. And similarly, he had the last laugh this time as well, since the Lakers ended up taking the win.

The two players are not going to face each other again this season unless the Clippers make it to the playoffs somehow. But this is definitely a rivalry to watch as Dunn might return with a chip on his shoulder against Doncic, probably next season.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
