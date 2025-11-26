“He’s Mad I’m Busting His A**”: Resurfaced Video Shows Luka Doncic Has A Strained History With Clippers’ Kris Dunn

Luka Doncic got into a scuffle with Clippers player Kris Dunn last night during the Lakers’ NBA Cup fixture against the franchise. But this was not the first time these two players had gotten into a verbal altercation at an NBA game.

Following this incident, an old video from the Slovenian superstar’s days on the Mavericks resurfaced that showed him getting into a trash-talking exchange with Dunn when he played for the Jazz at the time. This incident reportedly occurred during a game in the 2023-24 season where Doncic went off for a 29-point triple-double in just the first half.

LEAKED Audio Of Luka Doncic Trash Talking Kris Dunn👀: Luka: "Yo, what happened?" Luka: "He's just mad I'm busting his a**, bro… I'm giving him buckets." Then, the ref tries to calm things down by telling Luka: "Can y'all shake hands?" Luka responds with: "Hell no"

This video from 2023 went viral on social media, where Dunn is seen waving his finger in Doncic’s face after initiating contact with him on a kickout pass under the rim before the officials eventually intervened and had to separate the duo.

“What did I do? I didn’t do anything. He’s just mad I’m busting his a** bro…. I’m giving him buckets,” said Doncic to the officials when they addressed the incident with them on the courtside.

“Hell no,” said Doncic when the officials tried to break the tension and asked the duo to shake their hands. Both players were assessed a technical foul for this play.

The Mavericks ended up winning that game 147-97, and Doncic finished the game with 40 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, shooting 14-of-25 from the field (56%). Meanwhile, Dunn ended up with eight points, two assists, and four rebounds while shooting 37.5% from the field in 17 minutes of action.

Doncic repeated his heroics in last night’s game against the Clippers, where he once again reminded Dunn of his capabilities. Following the incident that happened in the Clippers’ game, Doncic spoke to the media and addressed the incident and whether his history with Dunn fueled their altercation.

“I was waiting for the rebound. I got a cheap shot in my back. So, I’m not going to just stand, you know. I ain’t afraid of nobody. I’m just going to stand there and let it go,” said Doncic when asked about his history with Dunn.

“The ref was right there; they didn’t call a foul on that one, but that’s what the game is about. Sometimes it’s going to get physical. There’s a lot of trash talk. I live for that. So, I love it,” the Lakers superstar further added.

Doncic even offered to pay Jaxson Hayes’ fine, who got a technical foul for shoving Kris Dunn to protect the Slovenian superstar. This shows that Doncic understands that such physicality comes as a part of the game.

The Lakers have qualified for the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup (3-0 record) as a result of their 118-135 win against the Clippers last night. They now face the Mavericks on Friday night in the regular season and have improved their regular season record to 13-4 with this win.