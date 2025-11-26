Pistons Historic Winning Streak Snapped Against Celtics: Instant Reaction To 114-117 Loss

The Pistons’ franchise-record 13 straight wins came to an end after a close 117-114 loss against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Cade Cunningham scored 42 points in a superstar performance, but Boston’s sharper execution down the stretch, when Jaylen Brown and Derrick White took over, was the difference.

The Pistons had the chance to outrun the Celtics and continue their historic streak, but that was ultimately spoiled. Derrick White scored 27 points, with 11 coming in the final 4.5 minutes, and that was the difference in the end. Cunningham was fouled on a three that tied the game, and Pritchard scored the decisive free throws.

The Pistons had a chance throughout the game to get a hold of the Celtics, but ultimately succumbed to them for a variety of factors. Let’s dive into the main takeaways of the game.

1. Cade Cunningham Played Like A Superstar

Cunningham scored 42 points, one of the best performances of the season. He was responsible for 42 of the Pistons’ 114 points overall. He scored 12 field goals, made 4 three-pointers, and hit 14 free throws. He shot 12 for 26, 4 for 9, and a ridiculous 14 for 16 at the line.

Cade also added 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 turnovers, and was the anchor for Detroit. Based on his performances, it was evident how much the Pistons needed his presence in this game because Detroit struggled whenever he sat. Unfortunately, the final stages of the game didn’t go Cade’s way.

The foul on a potential tying three gave him a rare chance to extend the streak; hitting the first two and missing the third was uncharacteristic, given his strong night at the line. Even so, Cunningham produced 42 of Detroit’s 114 points (36.8%) while accounting for or assisting on dozens more. Regardless, the Pistons go as Cade goes.

2. Offensive Rebounding Kept Detroit Alive, But Not Enough Shooting

The Pistons absolutely mauled Boston on the glass, holding a 56-44 rebounding advantage and a stunning 21 offensive rebounds. Jalen Duren grabbed six himself. Tobias Harris (4 boards), Ausar Thompson (8 boards), and Isaiah Stewart (9 boards off the bench) all attacked the boards with force, and it showed.

But the advantage inside couldn’t offset the disparity from the three-point line. Detroit went just 11-for-36 from three (31%), while Boston drilled 20-for-43 (47%). That 27-point swing from deep overwhelmed Detroit’s work in the paint. Duncan Robinson hit 3-of-8 from long range, but the rest of the roster combined to shoot 8-for-28.

3. Boston’s Backcourt Duo Torched Detroit Late

Derrick White and Jaylen Brown took complete control late, combining for 60 points on 19-for-45 shooting. White’s 11 late points were the difference; he finished with 27 points, hitting 6-of-11 from three and going 7-for-7 at the line. Brown delivered a true star-level outing, scoring 33 points with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Their playmaking also mattered. The Celtics finished with 24 assists to Detroit’s 20, and White and Brown combined for eight of them. Their ball security down the stretch contrasted with Detroit’s miscommunication on the final inbound, which Pritchard intercepted to end the game. No doubt, Boston’s shot-making and decision-making in crunch time separated the two teams.

4. Bench Minutes Hurt the Pistons Compared To The Celtics

Detroit’s bench struggled as they finished with multiple negative plus/minus marks and limited scoring. Jaden Ivey (7 points on 2-for-9 shooting) and Caris LeVert (10 points on 3-for-8) were the only real contributors, while Ronald Holland II, Paul Reed, and Javonte Green combined for just six total points.

The Pistons’ bench shot only 8-for-32 (25%), a major drag on an otherwise strong offensive night. Boston’s reserves, meanwhile, were quietly efficient. Baylor Scheierman (13 points on 5-for-7 shooting), Sam Hauser (5 points, +3), and Anfernee Simons (5 assists, +13) gave the Celtics real stability in their second units.

Boston’s bench outscored Detroit’s 38-29 while shooting 50% from the field and 47% from three. With the Pistons’ starters carrying a massive load, the inability to get consistent two-way minutes from the bench ultimately widened Boston’s margin for error.