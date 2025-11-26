The Boston Celtics remain without Jayson Tatum as he recovers from an Achilles injury, but head coach Joe Mazzulla made it clear that Tatum’s presence and leadership have not wavered during his absence. Even with no firm timeline for his return, the Celtics are leaning on the stability he provides behind the scenes.

“I have no idea,” Mazzulla told Andscape’s Marc Spears when asked if Tatum will play this season. “I never thought about it. The only thing that I care about is that he is a part of a team and it is a credit to him. He is on the bench for every game. He is on the trips. He is working out during practice. He is in the film room. He is at shootarounds. That is how he is leading, with his presence.”

As the Celtics navigate the early months without their superstar, Mazzulla emphasized how important Tatum’s engagement has been. His commitment to staying connected, even while sidelined, has helped set the tone for the group.

“Everything else will take care of itself,” Mazzulla continued. “But in moments like this when you can stick together and be a team and not distance yourself, that goes a long way and he does a great job of that.”

Coming off an impressive win over the Pistons, the Celtics are now 10-8, good for eighth in the East and just half a game back from the sixth-seeded Hawks. It is not the kind of season the Celtics are used to, but they are doing the best they can without their franchise star.

Of course, in the aftermath of trading Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, it is more than just Tatum they are missing. The Celtics are still rediscovering their identity after such a massive roster overhaul.

The results have been humbling for Boston, who are no longer feared across the NBA. From league champions to Eastern Conference afterthought, their fall has been swift and steep, but not all hope is lost.

With Mazzulla not ruling out Tatum’s return, he may play this season after finishing his rehab. It is a long shot, but his recovery has been progressing well and he has been working hard to meet every milestone.

If the Celtics can simply make the playoffs, they could have their two stars ready for a potential first-round matchup.

That is why tonight’s win was so crucial for Boston, and it is proof we should not count them out in the East. With his latest masterpiece (35 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and one block on 53.8 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three), he is doing his part to ensure Boston remains competitive until Tatum’s return.

For now, the Celtics will keep pushing forward with the group they have, trusting that Tatum’s presence behind the scenes will continue to steady them through the grind. If they can stay afloat long enough for their star to make a late-season return, everything changes. Until then, every win matters, and performances like tonight keep the door open for a potential turnaround in Boston.