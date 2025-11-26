Giannis Antetokounmpo Out For NBA Cup Showdown

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the Bucks’ NBA Cup game in Miami, with both teams managing multiple injuries.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring a basket in the 3rd quarter against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are set for a key NBA Cup matchup on Wednesday night, but both sides will enter the contest far from full strength. Miami comes in at 12-6 after a strong win over the Mavericks, while Milwaukee looks to stabilize on the road without its franchise cornerstone.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially been ruled out due to a left adductor strain, leaving the Bucks shorthanded for one of their biggest group-play games yet. Milwaukee will also be without Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee meniscus surgery),Taurean Prince (neck surgery), and Alex Antetokounmpo (G League Two-Way), tightening an already thin rotation.

On the other side, the Heat are dealing with their own uncertain availability. Norman Powell (groin) is listed as probable, but Nikola Jovic (hip), Andrew Wiggins (hip), Dru Smith (left hip contusion), and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (right hip tightness) are all questionable heading into Wednesday night.

With both teams managing lengthy injury reports, this matchup may hinge on depth and execution rather than star power. It sets the stage for a gritty Eastern Conference battle with major NBA Cup implications.

At 2-0, a win tonight would clinch the East Group C bracket for Milwaukee in what has otherwise been a difficult season. They currently rank 11th in the East with an 8-10 record overall, and they desperately need their superstar back.

Before his latest setback, the two-time MVP was on pace for his best season yet with averages of 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game on 62.9 percent shooting and 50.0 percent shooting from three.

Without him, the Bucks have collapsed on both ends of the floor, going 1-4 since his last game played. Tonight, Giannis remains in recovery along with several key role players, and only time will tell how they fare in the matchup.

Meanwhile, the Heat could also be without several important contributors, though most are only questionable for the game. They have been the early feel-good story of the season so far, and they will need all hands on deck to keep the momentum going against a desperate Bucks team.

With so many injuries this season, it is no surprise these teams are opting for a cautious approach. Health is a major factor in any successful campaign, and it helps to give players as much time as possible during their ramp-up back to action.

For the Bucks especially, finding the balance between frequent availability and heavy workload is key. By finding the right formula for Giannis’ longevity, Milwaukee can secure its future for years to come.

Ultimately, these teams are still a work in progress, but tonight’s showdown will still tell us a lot about the parties involved. If they can win amid uncertainty in the lineups, it only reinforces their chances when everyone is healthy.

Even with both teams shorthanded, this matchup carries real weight for the NBA Cup standings and for each team’s momentum moving forward. Milwaukee is searching for stability while Miami looks to strengthen its early-season push. Whichever side handles the absences better will walk away with a meaningful win, and for the Bucks, it could be the spark they need while waiting for Giannis to return.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (black shirt) watches from the team bench with his teammates during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Anthony Davis Pushes Back On Trade Buzz As Mavericks’ Uncertainty Rises
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like