Anthony Davis Pushes Back On Trade Buzz As Mavericks’ Uncertainty Rises

The Dallas Mavericks have been surrounded by trade speculation in recent weeks, and much of it has centered on Anthony Davis. With the team struggling and rumors building, Davis was asked whether the noise had affected him during his rehab.

“Man, look. Y’all make it like we are going to war or something,” Davis said, via Mike Curtis. “This is basketball. It comes with it. Everybody in their careers has been involved in trade talks or being traded. That does not affect me.”

Davis made it clear that this is not new territory for him. He has dealt with trade discussions for years, and he prefers to stay focused on what he can control rather than the headlines that surround him.

“I have been in trade talks for a while,” he continued. “My job is to do what I do when I am on the floor, play basketball, and try to lead this team. Whatever comes out of that, comes out of that. I do not really have any control over that. But I do have an open line of communication with the front office and am just ready to get back on the floor.”

It has been a turbulent season for Davis and the Mavericks. Amid a 5-14 start that has them ranked 14th in the standings, pressure has been mounting on all sides to stop the bleeding and turn the situation around.

Sadly, Davis has been injured for most of the team’s games so far due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. It has cost him nearly a month of playing time, but he hopes to return for Friday’s matchup against the Lakers.

As he has worked his way back, the star big man has been subjected to countless trade rumors as Dallas reportedly reconsiders its approach. At 32, there are questions about Davis’ long-term durability, and some wonder if the Mavericks will cash in while the price is still high.

In any event, there have been mixed signals so far regarding Davis’ future, but it is nothing he has not dealt with before during his time with the Lakers. For Davis, the only concern is returning to action for Dallas and sparking a revival in this difficult season.

This February, it will be on Dallas to make the tough decisions, and Nico Harrison will not be there to take the fall. Like everyone else, his firing came as a shock to Davis, and it is yet another chip on his shoulder this season.

At this point, the best response for Davis is to keep his head down and let his game do the talking. He is producing 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 2.2 assists per game on 52.0 percent shooting and 27.3 percent from three. Still, he will have to elevate his game even higher to keep up with the rising competition.

Anthony Davis knows the only way to quiet the noise is by getting back on the court and reminding everyone what he can do. The Mavericks need stability and leadership, and he has a chance to provide both as soon as he returns. If he can stay healthy and lift this group out of its early-season spiral, Dallas may finally find a direction after weeks of uncertainty.