Warriors Could Keep Jonathan Kuminga Amid Dwindling Trade Value

Jonathan Kuminga’s trade value is declining as the Warriors weigh whether moving him still makes sense.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Nov 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) warms up before facing the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga’s future with the Warriors remains unsettled as the trade deadline approaches, but the momentum around a deal appears to be slowing. What once felt inevitable is now trending toward a more complicated process for Golden State.

In an update from ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors are increasingly open to the idea of keeping Kuminga if trade offers continue to fall short. Around the league, executives are monitoring the situation closely, noting that the 23-year-old swingman has not played in nearly a month. Despite the deadline approaching, Golden State does not feel pressured to move him for an insufficient offer.

The issue is that the Warriors do not value Kuminga enough to justify their asking price. Since his arrival, he has struggled to carve out a consistent role in Steve Kerr’s rotation, often finding himself buried on the bench during critical stretches. The two sides were locked in a stalemate for months over the summer, ultimately forcing Kuminga to accept a qualifying offer with the hope of being traded. This season, he has been pulled out of action completely despite multiple injuries, as his value has hit an all-time low.

The former lottery pick is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 43.1% shooting and 32.0% from three this season, while routinely displaying defensive lapses and off-ball inconsistencies that have drawn internal frustration. While some fans speculate that something personal may be at play, the relationship between Kuminga and Kerr is widely viewed as unsalvageable after endless DNPs and weeks of trade rumors.

Even so, there remains some trade interest leaguewide. Teams like the Kings, Raptors, and Nets have previously been linked to Kuminga as a developmental upside swing, while others continue to monitor his availability depending on price. The problem for Golden State is that the potential returns are slowly dwindling and will continue to drop the longer this saga drags on.

If the Warriors ultimately keep Kuminga, it could carry implications that extend well beyond this season. Golden State would be risking locker room stability while occupying a roster spot that could be used on an immediate contributor. For a win-now franchise already fighting to stay relevant in the West, that outcome could jeopardize the final stages of the Steph Curry era.

Ultimately, keeping Jonathan Kuminga would represent a risky bet for a franchise with little margin for error. As the deadline passes, Golden State may be forced to choose between salvaging value and accepting a lingering distraction. In a season defined by urgency, standing pat could prove more damaging than making an imperfect deal.

ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
