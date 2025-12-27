Warriors Are Expected To Trade Jonathan Kuminga Before Trade Deadline

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly expected to trade Jonathan Kuminga before the deadline, and that belief is growing by the day. According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, rival teams are getting ready for Kuminga to be dealt after January 15th, when he becomes trade-eligible.

“There are rival teams out there that believe that once January 15th comes, that’s when Jonathan Kuminga can be traded. When that happens, they do not expect Jonathan Kuminga to still be a member of the Golden State Warriors past the trade deadline. So he is a name to watch as the time goes on.”

“Kuminga has been very frustrated. I was told he’s had numerous meetings with Steve Kerr, and those two just haven’t been on the same page. So at some point after January 15th, rival executives expect Kuminga and the Warriors to part ways via a trade.”

That expectation is rooted in ongoing frustration behind the scenes, particularly between Kuminga and head coach Steve Kerr. While Kerr has publicly denied any rift, league sources say the two have struggled to align on role, usage, and development, despite multiple meetings throughout the season.

On paper, Kumniga’s numbers reflect a star who clearly doesn’t know his role. He is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 32.0% from three. These numbers do not tell the full story, though. Kuminga has earned himself several DNPs this season, even when he is heatlhy and Kerr has faced heavy flak for it. For a 23-year-old star who has great potential, the lack of minutes is a frustrating issue.

This situation did not develop overnight though. Kuminga was expected to be traded in the offseason, but the two sides were able to reach a deal after lengthy discussions. He signed a two-year, $40 million contract extension. And after a bright start to the season, everyone thought the situation was over. But the rumor mills have started again, and once January 15 passes, he could be moved very quickly.

From the Warriors’ perspective, the timing makes sense. They are 16–15, have won three straight games, and have climbed back above .500 into the eighth seed in the Western Conference. But the bigger picture is more complicated. Golden State is still searching for a reliable secondary scorer and a wing who fits seamlessly next to Stephen Curry.

Kuminga’s athleticism and upside are undeniable, but Kerr’s system prioritizes decision-making, spacing, and defensive awareness, areas where Kuminga has struggled to earn trust.

There is also the matter of roster flexibility. The Warriors have explored big-name upgrades, including interest in Anthony Davis, but salary and draft restrictions make that path extremely difficult. As a result, Golden State has also been linked to Michael Porter Jr., a player whose shooting and off-ball scoring might fit their offense more cleanly. Kuminga’s contract and age make him one of the few realistic trade chips the Warriors possess.

For Kuminga, a change of scenery may be overdue. He needs a team willing to live with his mistakes, prioritize his development, and give him a consistent role. That environment no longer appears to exist in Golden State. For the Warriors, holding onto a frustrated young player who does not fully fit their vision risks stalling both sides.

All signs point toward an inevitable split. Once January 15 arrives, Jonathan Kuminga is expected to become one of the most-watched names on the trade market, and the Warriors appear ready to finally turn the page.