Offended Luka Doncic Drops F-Bombs At A Pelicans Fan In Viral Lakers Game Courtside Video

The Lakers came away with a 111-103 victory in New Orleans against the Pelicans last night. Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 60 points on an efficient night for both stars.

After the game, a fan posted a video on social media that showed the courtside view of Luka Doncic’s exchange with a Pelicans fan during a dagger three-point shot in the fourth quarter of the game.

The Pelicans fan was talking trash to Doncic, and the Slovenian star didn’t just let his game do the talking but also hurled expletives at the heckler.

“You’re trash!” yelled the fan as Doncic attempted the three-point shot while almost falling out of bounds.

“What did you say, motherf***er? What the f**k did you say?” shouted Doncic after making the hail-mary shot.

Doncic finished the game with 30 points, 10 assists, and 2 rebounds while shooting 11-22 from the field (50.0%). The Slovenian star was struggling from beyond the arc throughout the night, going 2-9 before making this final shot to ice the game with a 30.0% efficiency from beyond the arc (3-10 after the final shot).

NBA fans saw this incident on social media and flooded it with hilarious takes; some of them were also targeted at Pelicans fans.

Several such reactions swarmed the internet as the video went viral. Even after the game, the Lakers’ head coach JJ Redick spoke about the shot and said that he knew it was going in the second it left Doncic’s hand, despite him having an off night from that range tonight.

Doncic credited LeBron James for the great screen he set, allowing Doncic to create space for the three-point shot. The Pelicans had their biggest lead (nine points) near the end of the third quarter. Then LeBron James hit crucial shots to swing the momentum and set up Doncic for the critical play.

The Slovenian superstar clearly uses not just good teammates but solid trash-talk to fuel his performances. He is ruthless when it comes to responding to antics on the court.

Even a few days ago, he had a back-and-forth of trash-talk with Dennis Schroder, where he called out the former Lakers guard for rejecting the $84 million offer he had from them back in 2021. He proceeded to drop 34 points on the Kings in a 125-101 win for the Lakers.

Therefore, players and fans need to be wary of trash-talking Doncic. It clearly makes him better on the court. The Lakers improved to 23-11 after beating the Pelicans and will face the Spurs tonight on the second night of a back-to-back.