Anthony Davis Wants To Make His Return From Injury Against The Lakers

Anthony Davis has made one thing clear as he inches toward his return from a lingering calf strain: if he’s only getting one game in this upcoming back-to-back, he wants it to be against the Los Angeles Lakers.

For the Dallas Mavericks star, the opponent matters. Friday isn’t just any other NBA Cup game. It’s his first chance to face the franchise in LA that traded him away last February in the blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and set both teams on wildly different trajectories. For Davis, this is personal, and he does not want to skip this game unless he absolutely has to.

When asked whether he preferred to return Friday against the Lakers or Saturday against the Clippers, Davis didn’t bother hiding it.

“That’s a real question? You know what game I want to play. But we’ll see. We’ll have a conversation and see what makes the most sense with the medical and coaching staff and see if a decision has been made. Obviously would like to, but at the end of the day, the main thing is just getting back on the floor, whether it’s Friday or Saturday, whatever we discuss.”

The problem for Dallas is that they haven’t been able to depend on him for anything this season. Davis has played only five games after aggravating a calf injury on October 29, and the Mavericks have spiraled into a 5–14 start that already cost general manager Nico Harrison his job. It has also triggered trade speculation around Davis from every corner of the league, especially with Dallas beginning to pivot toward Cooper Flagg as the centerpiece of the rebuild.

Still, Davis is finally making progress. He practiced for the first time on Wednesday, which marked his most meaningful step since the injury.

Whether that’s enough for him to get clearance against the Lakers depends on how his body responds over the next 48 hours. Even then, the Mavericks may lean toward caution. Calf strains are notoriously tricky, and Davis’ history makes the risk even larger. Rushing him back simply because the opponent is compelling might not be in Dallas’ best interest.

Dallas desperately needs Davis’ defensive presence. Their interior defense, rim protection, and rebounding have collapsed without him. But they also need him healthy if they want any chance of salvaging the season. The reality is that they don’t have the luxury of snap decisions or emotional returns. They have to play this smart.

For Davis, though, returning against the Lakers isn’t about narrative or revenge. It’s about pride. It’s about proving he can still dominate on a big stage. And it’s about showing that he’s not written off yet, even as trade chatter grows louder by the week.

Whether he gets that chance Friday night remains uncertain. But the desire is unmistakable. Anthony Davis wants the Lakers. Now it’s up to his body and the Mavericks’ medical staff to decide if he’ll get them.