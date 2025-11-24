Anthony Davis Expected To Join Mavs’ Practice Soon

Although Anthony Davis was ruled out of tonight's game against the Heat, Jason Kidd provided a promising update on the big man's health.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Oct 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard R.J. Davis (55) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard R.J. Davis (55) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks superstar Anthony Davis was initially listed as doubtful for the team’s upcoming matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday night. Although the superstar has since been sidelined from the game, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided a promising update on his center with optimism regarding his recovery.

“He continues to get better,” Kidd said during his pre-game press conference. “He’s working to get back. We anticipate him at practice this week. I think any time with a calf strain, you have to be cautious, but he’s worked extremely hard. The next step is practice on Wednesday, and we’ll see what happens after that.”

Anthony Davis has been out of action for a considerable amount of time. While the organization and the fanbase have been hopeful for his return, it appears that Kidd continues to take a cautious approach toward the big man’s recovery.

Although having Davis gradually ramp up his activity and return to full strength remains a positive sign, seeing the superstar out of action doesn’t bode well for the Dallas Mavericks. With the team falling to the bottom of the league without either of their superstars available, the Mavericks are far from being the contenders they were initially projected to be.

 

The Mavs Need Anthony Davis Back

On paper, the Mavericks have been touted as one of the best teams in the league. Led by the superstar duo of Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, along with a talented rookie in Cooper Flagg, Dallas boasts the potential and the roster strength to go head-to-head against some of the best teams in the West.

Unfortunately, with Davis sidelined for an extended period and Irving still recovering from his ACL injury, the Mavericks have fallen to 5-13 on the season, placing 13th in the Western Conference standings.

While not having Irving was already a major blow to the team, seeing Davis miss time early in the season has been devastating.

When healthy, Anthony Davis remains one of the best big men in the league. In 5 appearances this season, he is averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 52.0% from the field.

With Dallas posting a 3-10 record since the big man suffered an injury, it is evident that they will need him back as soon as possible. Considering recent rumors, however, Davis’ time with the Mavericks could also be coming to an end.

Dallas has been plagued by injuries to start the 2025-26 season. Aside from their stars, several key rotation players have also been ruled out for key matchups. Dereck Lively II is also out of action against the Heat, further limiting Dallas’ frontcourt. With a depleted lineup, the Mavs find themselves in a vulnerable position heading into the matchup against Miami.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) walks off the court after being removed from the game during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images Warriors Injury Update: Key Starter Sidelined Against Jazz, Jonathan Kuminga Concerns Surface
Next Article Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick coaches his team against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images Lakers Restricted To Using New Addition For Only Limited Games This Season
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like