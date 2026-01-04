Nuggets At Risk Of Sliding Into Play-In Position Before Nikola Jokic’s Return

Led by the superstar duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets initially appeared to be one of the top teams in the West. Unfortunately, following their latest 127-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Nuggets may be at risk of losing their prized playoff spot.

Denver was left in a vulnerable position after being dealt a significant blow to the roster. With both Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas sidelined for a considerable amount of time, the Nuggets’ shift in performance is understandable.

The impact of these injuries has been telling. With a depleted big man rotation, the Nuggets have faced consecutive losses, including a 113-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On a larger scale, Denver has also lost four of its last five games, hinting at potential disaster for a team that enjoyed a six-game winning streak early in December.

Despite their recent string of poor outings, the Nuggets remain in the top six with a 23-12 record (3rd in the West). Although this is comforting, it doesn’t put them out of the danger zone.

Denver is currently only two and a half games ahead of the Phoenix Suns (7th in the West). Given that both Jokic and Valanciunas are expected to miss at least four weeks of action, the team could be without a reliable center until February.

With 15 games left in January, the Nuggets could be at risk of sliding into a play-in position. With two more games left on the road, the team will need to rally behind Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon in hopes of keeping them afloat until Jokic returns.

The Nuggets Will Need Jamal Murray To Step Up

It is safe to say that Nikola Jokic has been one of the most impactful players in the NBA. However, it is only in his absence that his value has been highlighted.

The team’s subsequent drop-off in offensive production hints at this aspect. With Jokic, the Nuggets boasted the best offensive rating in the league (123.1). Since the superstar’s injury, the Nuggets are averaging 109.6 points per game. Although the sample size is small (3 games), the dip in scoring is significant.

It is unlikely for any Nuggets player to recreate Jokic’s impact on the offensive front. Still, the team will demand more from Jamal Murray, who is more than capable of embracing a larger role as a contributor.

Since Jokic went down, Murray has turned it up on the scoring front. Following a 34-point outburst against the Cavaliers, the Nuggets’ star guard posted a double-double of 27 points and 16 assists, along with six rebounds, against the Nets on Sunday.

While Murray’s scoring will undoubtedly become the driving force for Denver, the team will also look to players such as Aaron Gordon, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson to play meaningful roles.

With an emphasis on staying competitive, Denver will aim to have better performances in its upcoming games. Unfortunately, this may pose a challenge, as the Nuggets are slated to face the Philadelphia 76ers in a back-to-back game on Monday.