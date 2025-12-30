Denver Nuggets Currently Without 4 Starters: Jamal Murray Is The Last Man Standing

The Denver Nuggets are suddenly facing one of the most difficult stretches of their season, with their rotation gutted by injuries at the worst possible time. Ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Raptors, Denver has ruled out four starters, leaving Jamal Murray as the only healthy regular in the lineup and forcing the team to scramble for answers.

For Tuesday’s game, the Nuggets listed Julian Strawther (illness) as probable. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic (left knee injury management), Cameron Johnson (right knee injury management), Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), and Christian Braun (left ankle sprain) have all been ruled out, creating a dramatic shift in both lineup structure and expectations.

The most significant absence, of course, is Jokic. Before going down with the knee issue, the reigning MVP was once again carrying Denver’s offense, averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per game while shooting 60.4% from the field and 44.0% from three. He went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Heat, ruling him out for at least four weeks. The setback will likely disqualify Jokic from the MVP race as the Nuggets scramble to replace his production offensively.

Cameron Johnson’s situation adds another layer of concern. The forward has been sidelined with a right knee injury, limiting him to just 28 games this season. While the latest designation suggests a minor setback, his absence further thins an already depleted wing rotation. With averages of 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.1% shooting (42.9% from three), Johnson has been relied upon for floor spacing and defensive versatility. Without him, Denver loses another stabilizing presence who can plug gaps on both ends of the floor.

Aaron Gordon’s absence may be just as damaging in practical terms. The forward has been out with a right hamstring strain and is not due back for weeks. Gordon is a critical connective piece for the Nuggets, handling the toughest defensive assignments, attacking the rim, and serving as Jokic’s primary partner in the frontcourt. His physicality and versatility are difficult to replace, and his recovery timeline remains uncertain as the rehab process continues.

The same could be said for Christian Braun, who has not played since November 12. He is currently sidelined with a left ankle sprain, removing one of Denver’s most reliable perimeter defenders and energy players. Braun’s ability to guard multiple positions, push the pace, and contribute without needing touches has made him an important part of the Nuggets’ rotation. In 11 games this season, he is averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 49.5% shooting (21.4% from three).

With four starters unavailable, Denver will be forced to lean heavily on Jamal Murray while filling the lineup with a mix of role players and deep rotation options. Expect increased responsibility for players like Spencer Jones, Peyton Watson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas as the Nuggets try to piece together a functional unit against Toronto. It is far from an ideal situation, and the margin for error will be slim from the opening tip.

After the Raptors game, the Nuggets will have little time to regroup, with their next contest against the Cavaliers coming Friday as the schedule continues to tighten. Whether this stretch becomes a short-term setback or a defining moment in Denver’s season will depend largely on how quickly their injured starters can return and how well the remaining group can stay afloat in the meantime.