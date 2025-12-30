Denver Nuggets Currently Without 4 Starters: Jamal Murray Is The Last Man Standing

The Denver Nuggets are suddenly without four starters, leaving Jamal Murray as the lone healthy regular.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Mar 3, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) celebrate after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets are suddenly facing one of the most difficult stretches of their season, with their rotation gutted by injuries at the worst possible time. Ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Raptors, Denver has ruled out four starters, leaving Jamal Murray as the only healthy regular in the lineup and forcing the team to scramble for answers.

For Tuesday’s game, the Nuggets listed Julian Strawther (illness) as probable. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic (left knee injury management), Cameron Johnson (right knee injury management), Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), and Christian Braun (left ankle sprain) have all been ruled out, creating a dramatic shift in both lineup structure and expectations.

The most significant absence, of course, is Jokic. Before going down with the knee issue, the reigning MVP was once again carrying Denver’s offense, averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per game while shooting 60.4% from the field and 44.0% from three. He went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Heat, ruling him out for at least four weeks. The setback will likely disqualify Jokic from the MVP race as the Nuggets scramble to replace his production offensively.

Cameron Johnson’s situation adds another layer of concern. The forward has been sidelined with a right knee injury, limiting him to just 28 games this season. While the latest designation suggests a minor setback, his absence further thins an already depleted wing rotation. With averages of 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.1% shooting (42.9% from three), Johnson has been relied upon for floor spacing and defensive versatility. Without him, Denver loses another stabilizing presence who can plug gaps on both ends of the floor.

Aaron Gordon’s absence may be just as damaging in practical terms. The forward has been out with a right hamstring strain and is not due back for weeks. Gordon is a critical connective piece for the Nuggets, handling the toughest defensive assignments, attacking the rim, and serving as Jokic’s primary partner in the frontcourt. His physicality and versatility are difficult to replace, and his recovery timeline remains uncertain as the rehab process continues.

The same could be said for Christian Braun, who has not played since November 12. He is currently sidelined with a left ankle sprain, removing one of Denver’s most reliable perimeter defenders and energy players. Braun’s ability to guard multiple positions, push the pace, and contribute without needing touches has made him an important part of the Nuggets’ rotation. In 11 games this season, he is averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 49.5% shooting (21.4% from three).

With four starters unavailable, Denver will be forced to lean heavily on Jamal Murray while filling the lineup with a mix of role players and deep rotation options. Expect increased responsibility for players like Spencer Jones, Peyton Watson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas as the Nuggets try to piece together a functional unit against Toronto. It is far from an ideal situation, and the margin for error will be slim from the opening tip.

After the Raptors game, the Nuggets will have little time to regroup, with their next contest against the Cavaliers coming Friday as the schedule continues to tighten. Whether this stretch becomes a short-term setback or a defining moment in Denver’s season will depend largely on how quickly their injured starters can return and how well the remaining group can stay afloat in the meantime.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article June 3, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) and center JaVale McGee (1) during the second quarter in game two of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 122-103 for a 2-0 lead in the series. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images Kevin Durant Revisits Draymond Green Clash That Broke The Warriors Dynasty
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like